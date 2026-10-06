“Song Ji-ho ♥” Kim So-ri’s Past Resurfaces Ahead of Her Wedding... Was Her Girl-Group Sexy Dance Really That Intense?

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung Yu-na] Singer and actress Kim So-ri, who announced her marriage to actor Song Ji-ho, is drawing renewed attention for footage of her past activities as a girl-group member.

Kim So-ri made her debut in the music industry in 2016 as a member of CocoSori. She later gained recognition through the project girl group Real Girls Project.

She went on to expand her career by appearing in various productions and programs, including the variety show “Somebody 2,” the drama “THE IDOLM@STER.KR – Dreaming,” and the survival variety show “MIXNINE.” In the Korean-Indian Netflix co-production “Made in Korea (Again, in Seoul),” released in March, she played Han-sol, the vocalist of a band in the film, showcasing her acting skills.

During her appearance on “Somebody 2,” Kim So-ri attracted attention by recreating the sexy dance she had performed during her girl-group days. Wearing an outfit that highlighted her slender figure, she captivated viewers by dancing in front of the male cast members.

Meanwhile, Kim So-ri announced on the 6th that she will marry actor Song Ji-ho in October.

The two reportedly decided to marry after dating for a long time, building their relationship on mutual trust. Wedding photos released ahead of the ceremony show Kim So-ri, the beautiful bride-to-be, displaying her striking features and elegant wedding-dress look alongside a happy Song Ji-ho, drawing attention.

Kim So-ri’s fiancé, Song Ji-ho, made his debut in 2013 with the film “Friend: The Great Legacy.” He has built an impressive filmography through his solid acting skills in various productions, including “Lovely Runner” and “Doctor Cha,” and has continued to work actively as an actor. In particular, he played Hong Dae-il, Hong Eun-jo’s older brother, in the KBS2 drama “A Trap Called Desire,” which concluded in February this year. Played by Nam Ji-hyun, Hong Eun-jo was at the center of the story, and Song Ji-ho demonstrated a broad acting range by moving effortlessly between comedy and serious drama from the beginning of the series through its finale.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.