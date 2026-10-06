Kim Jong-min Pulls Out a Pregnancy Badge, Startling Shin Ji and Bbaek Ga: "Are We Getting a Niece or Nephew?"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] The moment Koyote's Kim Jong-min revealed his wife's pregnancy to members Shin Ji and Bbaek Ga has been unveiled.

On the 6th, Shin Ji posted a video on social media along with the caption, "One day in July. The pregnancy news you shared with us first."

The video showed Kim Jong-min, Shin Ji and Bbaek Ga having a meal together and taking photos. Shin Ji and Bbaek Ga smiled brightly while holding up pieces of meat, as if they were taking a commemorative photo as usual.

At that moment, Kim Jong-min pulled out a pregnancy badge. The members noticed it only a moment later and were startled. Kim Jong-min said, "We're getting a niece or nephew," and the two congratulated him by clapping and saying, "Congratulations!" Shin Ji laughed and said, "Are we getting a niece or nephew? I got goosebumps. I asked if you were pregnant as soon as I arrived, but when you two kept your expressions in check, I thought I was wrong."

Shin Ji continued, "Now that the news has been reported, I'm taking out the videos and photos I had carefully kept," adding, "Congratulations, Kim, our leader, and my new sister-in-law." She once again congratulated Kim Jong-min and his wife.

Earlier that day, Kim Jong-min announced his wife's pregnancy on KBS2's The Return of Superman.

Kim Jong-min expressed his excitement at becoming a father, saying, "I've become a father," and adding, "My wife is 17 weeks pregnant."

Kim Jong-min had been preparing to have a child since marrying in 2025, making the pregnancy news all the more significant. Fans have continued to send their congratulations, especially after the moment he first shared the news with the Koyote members was also revealed.

More details, including the conception dream Kim Jong-min had and the baby's sex, will be revealed on the episode of KBS2's The Return of Superman airing on the 7th.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.