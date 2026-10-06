"My armpits are sweating," Lee Sun-bin breaks into a nervous sweat during an unexpected visit to her alma mater while filming

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Lee Sun-bin was flustered by an unexpected visit to her alma mater.

As she walked down memory lane, she could not hide her nervousness when she learned that the destination was the middle school she had attended.

A preview video for 'Whenever Possible,' released on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s YouTube channel on the 6th, showed Lee Sun-bin traveling to Cheonan with Yoo Jae-myung, Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok to meet the person who had shared a story.

They set off after hearing about a new publishing house that writes books by hand from the first page to the last and personally delivers the completed books.

Born and raised in Cheonan, Lee Sun-bin was surprised by how much the scenery had changed as she walked through the city. She then spotted Bus No. 400, which she used to take during her school days, and fondly recalled memories from the past.

She said, "I had to take Bus No. 400 to get to middle school," adding, "There was always some kind of incident on that bus every day."

She continued, "There were a lot of intimidating older students," recalling the atmosphere inside the bus at the time.

While they were traveling, Lee Sun-bin spotted her alma mater, Cheonan Dong Middle School.

She joked, "That was the school I attended. It was a girls' middle school back then, but it became coeducational just as I was about to graduate. You have no idea how unfair that felt."

However, her reaction changed when she learned that the place they were going to meet the person who had shared the story was that very school.

Lee Sun-bin asked in surprise, "We're going to the school?" She then revealed, "I think I'm going to throw up for a moment. I'm so nervous right now." She also looked around at the changed school grounds, including the privacy screens and hills, saying, "It has changed so much."

Her nervousness grew as they drew closer to the school. Lee Sun-bin broke into a nervous sweat over the unexpected visit, saying, "I'm suddenly sweating all over."

Cheers erupted from the students as she entered the school grounds. Visibly bewildered by the warm welcome from her younger schoolmates, Lee Sun-bin said, "This is so surreal."

Lee Sun-bin added to the laughter by admitting, "My armpits are sweating."

Lee Sun-bin had once climbed the school grounds nervously as a student. This time, she returned as an actress and alumna, making her way to meet the person who had shared the story amid a warm welcome from her younger schoolmates.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.