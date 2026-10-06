Im Rara ♥ Son Min-soo, 45 Filming Staff Members Alone Turn Out for Twins' First-Birthday Celebration: "An Unprecedented Record"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] It has been reported that 45 filming staff members alone took part in the first-birthday celebration for comedian couple Im Rara and Son Min-soo's twins.

The planner in charge of the event described its exceptional scale as "an unprecedented record."

Recently, Im Rara and Son Min-soo held a first-birthday celebration for their twins, Kang Yi and Dani. The planner in charge of the event posted photos from the venue on social media, along with the number of filming staff members.

The photos showed staff members carrying cameras stationed throughout the venue. Multiple filming teams had gathered to document the twins' first birthday, drawing attention to the scene.

The planner stated, "28 members from The Return of Superman team + 8 from the YouTube team + 9 from our team—that's 45 filming staff members alone." The planner added, "An unprecedented record. A record that will never be repeated."

According to the planner, the 28-member KBS2 The Return of Superman team was joined by eight YouTube staff members and nine members of the planner's team. Different teams gathered in one place to film the twins' first-birthday celebration, bringing the total number of filming staff members to 45.

With television and YouTube filming taking place alongside the couple's family event, the setting for documenting the twins' first birthday was organized on an unusually large scale.

Meanwhile, Im Rara and Son Min-soo jointly run the YouTube channel Enjoy Couple. After dating for many years, they married in 2023. They later conceived twins through IVF treatment and welcomed a son and a daughter last year.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.