Lee Hwi-jae Faces Father's Death After Returning to Broadcasting... Father Who Appeared on 'The Return of Superman' Dies

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] TV personality Lee Hwi-jae has lost his father three years after his mother's death.

According to broadcasting industry sources on the 6th, Lee Hwi-jae's father, the late Lee Kang Il, passed away that day at the age of 87.

The wake has been set up in Room 9 on the second floor of the funeral hall at Hanyang University Medical Center. Lee Hwi-jae is listed as a chief mourner alongside his older sisters and will remain at the wake.

The funeral procession is scheduled for 9 a.m. on the 8th, and the final resting place will be Seoul Memorial Park.

Lee Hwi-jae previously lost his mother in 2023. Following his mother's death, news of his father's passing has emerged three years later.

Lee Hwi-jae made his debut in 1992 as a comedian recruited through a special hiring program at Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) and went on to appear on various entertainment programs. He halted his broadcasting activities in 2022, then announced his return by appearing on KBS2's 'Immortal Songs' in April.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.