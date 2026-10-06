Suk Haeng Claimed, "I Was Deceived Too," But... KRW 30 Million Judgment in Affair Lawsuit Finalized

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Trot singer Suk Haeng said she was also a victim, but was ordered to pay KRW 30 million in damages in a lawsuit seeking compensation from a woman alleged to have had an affair with the plaintiff's husband. Neither side appealed, making the ruling final.

According to Star News on the 6th, the Civil Division 7 of the Suwon District Court Seongnam Branch ruled partially in favor of A in a damages lawsuit A filed against Suk Haeng on the 17th of last month. Neither Suk Haeng nor A appealed the decision.

A had sought KRW 100 million in damages. The court ordered Suk Haeng to pay KRW 30 million, along with interest and damages for delayed payment.

The court ruled, "Suk Haeng is responsible for compensating A for emotional distress because she engaged in an improper relationship with A's husband, dating him and living with him from January 2025."

The court did not accept Suk Haeng's claims that the marriage had already broken down or that the man had deceived her.

The court stated, "There is no evidence showing that A's marriage to her husband had broken down at the time of the improper relationship or that her husband deceived Suk Haeng by telling her that it had," adding, "Suk Haeng's claims cannot be accepted."

Earlier, when the allegations were first reported, Suk Haeng said that she too was a victim.

She reportedly said that she began dating the man because she believed his marriage had already broken down, and that she ended the relationship after learning that his divorce had not been finalized by mutual agreement.

However, the court found no evidence to support these claims. Since neither side appealed, Suk Haeng's obligation to pay the damages was finalized.

The case became known through JTBC's "Sageonbanjang" in December last year.

At the time, A claimed that her husband had left home after having an affair with a famous trot singer. The program also aired CCTV footage showing a woman believed to be Suk Haeng and A's husband hugging and kissing.

As the controversy spread, Suk Haeng posted a handwritten apology on social media on the 30th of the same month.

She said, "I sincerely apologize for causing concern over the personal matter that recently came to light," adding, "I will clarify all the facts through legal proceedings at a later date."

She subsequently left Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s "Current King of Singers 3," in which she had been appearing, and temporarily suspended her activities.

Recently, a recording of a phone call reportedly exchanged between Suk Haeng and A was released on YouTube.

In the recording, the woman identified as Suk Haeng pleaded for leniency, saying, "Could you please let it go just this once?" She also explained, "I'm so sorry. I met him because I was told that the divorce was already settled."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.