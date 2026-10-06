Kang Hyeonsu, an Idol Who Debuted Three Times, Becomes a Civil Servant and Begins a Second Act at Boryeong City Hall

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Kang Hyeonsu, who took part in idol-group activities and survival auditions, has made a fresh start as a civil servant.

After his group disbanded, he studied the electrical field and now works in the Waterworks Department at Boryeong City Hall.

On the 4th, the YouTube channel TJB News released a video titled "I Became a Civil Servant After Being an Idol"... A Second Act in Life in Public Service.

The news report, which introduced the challenges faced by new civil servants in Boryeong, featured an update on Kang Hyeonsu, a former member of the Korean-Japanese joint boy band NIK.

Kang Hyeonsu took the stage during an orientation program for new civil servants and gave a talent-show performance.

Having once worked as an idol, he was now standing before his colleagues as a new civil servant.

Kang Hyeonsu debuted with NIK in 2021 and remained active through 2023. After the group's activities ended, he began considering a new career path.

While looking for a stable career, he was influenced by his family to study the electrical field and pursued a position as an industrial technical civil servant.

He is currently learning his new duties in the Waterworks Department at Boryeong City Hall. Kang Hyeonsu cited the support of his colleagues and his sense of belonging as advantages of his new workplace.

He said, "They kindly explain everything to me, and having dependable colleagues makes me feel as if I've entered a supportive shelter," and added, "I definitely feel a sense of belonging, which is nice," expressing his satisfaction.

Kang Hyeonsu continued pursuing his dream of becoming a singer despite experiencing multiple debuts and group disbandments.

After debuting with the group LC9 in 2013, he redebuted with BLK, but the group disbanded in 2018.

He later appeared on Mnet's Produce X 101 in 2019, gaining public recognition.

Although he finished 26th and fell short of reaching the final, he took part in the Japanese survival audition G-EGG in 2020 and was selected as a debut member of NIK.

Meanwhile, NIK ended its activities in 2023 when the project concluded. Having found a new path, Kang Hyeonsu has begun the second act of his life as a civil servant learning to serve citizens, after once being an idol onstage.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.