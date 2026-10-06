J.Y. Park Emphasized He Was "Unpaid," Yet Received 2 Million Won Every Month... "I Didn't Know I Was Receiving It"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] The revelation that singer J.Y. Park received about 2 million won in monthly expenses for carrying out his position while serving as co-chair of the Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange has brought renewed attention to his past "unpaid" remarks on the variety show "Omniscient Interfering View."

Appearing on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) radio's "Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show" on the 6th, J.Y. Park addressed criticism over his receipt of expenses for carrying out the position, saying, "I didn't know I was receiving it," and adding, "I feel terribly sorry about this."

J.Y. Park previously became co-chair of the Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange, which was launched last October under the president. In August, he appeared on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s variety show "Omniscient Interfering View" and personally stated that he was not receiving an annual salary for his work as committee chair.

When the cast asked whether he received a salary, J.Y. Park said, "I could choose between serving full-time and part-time, but full-time would mean getting paid. I said I couldn't do that, but I would do it if it were part-time. I don't receive an annual salary."

The broadcast also featured a caption reading, "Turned down both a salary and a vehicle," alongside J.Y. Park's remarks.

However, the remarks have recently drawn renewed attention after it was revealed that J.Y. Park had been receiving about 2 million won in monthly expenses for carrying out the position since taking office as committee chair.

According to budget execution documents that Bae Hyun-jin, a People Power Party lawmaker on the Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee of the National Assembly, received from the Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange, J.Y. Park was paid about 2 million won in monthly expenses for carrying out the position starting last November. The total amount paid to date was found to exceed 20 million won. He was also reportedly provided with an official business expense card, overseas travel expenses for foreign trips and support personnel.

Bae argued that "monthly expenses for carrying out the position are expenses for performing public duties and therefore effectively constitute a salary," criticizing J.Y. Park's "unpaid" remarks.

In response, J.Y. Park explained on the radio that he learned only later that he had been receiving the expenses for carrying out the position.

He said, "Once I found out, I could return it by saying, 'I said I would do this without pay, so I won't accept it.' In fact, I feel more strongly that I want to do that."

He continued, "Rather than accepting this 2 million won, having my sincerity questioned and potentially undermining the momentum, it would be better not to accept this either to maintain that stance, since I said I would do it without pay anyway."

However, he also expressed concern that setting a precedent by not receiving the expenses for carrying out the position could create difficulties for future committee chairs from the private sector.

J.Y. Park said, "If I don't receive official business expenses, and it becomes, 'J.Y. Park didn't receive them, so why are you receiving them?' I think it would make it difficult for the next person to do the job."

He also discussed the current institutional framework, which makes it difficult for private citizens to work with the government. J.Y. Park explained that during a trip to New York City, he tried to handle government work and his company's business at the same time, but was told that he would have to return to Korea after completing the government assignment and then leave the country again. He emphasized the need to improve the public-private cooperation system.

Meanwhile, J.Y. Park is scheduled to appear as a witness representing the organization at the parliamentary audit of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee of the National Assembly on the 7th. He said, "The most difficult thing about doing this work is having my sincerity questioned," adding, "I will convey to every lawmaker only that I am sincere about the Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange and that pursuing the public interest is my genuine objective."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.