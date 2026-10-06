"I'm 46 and still getting taller?" Yoon Hye-jin, Uhm Tae-woong's wife, surprised by unexpected checkup result showing 171.3 cm

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Yoon Hye-jin, actress Uhm Tae-woong's wife and a ballet dancer, expressed surprise at unexpected health checkup results.

Yoon Hye-jin shared an update about undergoing a health checkup on her social media on the sixth.

After taking a mirror selfie while wearing a hospital examination gown, Yoon Hye-jin wrote, "Be sure to get a checkup once a year!" indicating that she regularly checks her health.

The photos she shared afterward included part of her health checkup results. What particularly caught attention was her height. The results showed that Yoon Hye-jin was 171.3 cm tall and 46 years old.

After seeing the results, Yoon Hye-jin responded playfully, "I've grown taller at this age..." as if she had not expected it herself.

Yoon Hye-jin has previously said that she is 170 cm tall. In the past, she revealed her measurements on her YouTube channel, saying, "I'm 170 cm tall. As for my weight, please always keep in mind that I was an active ballerina. It's around 47 kg."

As a former principal dancer with the Korea National Ballet, Yoon Hye-jin has consistently drawn attention for her tall, 170-cm frame and slender figure. She has also discussed how she manages her figure, saying that she sometimes eats just one meal a day or snacks instead of having a proper meal. However, she emphasized that this was a habit developed through her long career in ballet and should not be followed blindly.

Recently, her daughter Uhm Ji-on's exceptional height also made headlines. Last year, Yoon Hye-jin shared a photo of herself standing next to her daughter and wrote "175, 170," apparently referring to their respective heights. At the time, Ji-on had already grown to 175 cm, about 5 cm taller than her mother.

Meanwhile, Yoon Hye-jin married actor Uhm Tae-woong in 2013, and they have a daughter, Uhm Ji-on. A former principal dancer with the Korea National Ballet, she recently put on pointe shoes again for the first time in 14 years and continues to pursue her career as a ballerina.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.