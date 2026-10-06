Could Late Park Ji-sun Return to the Stage? KBS Classmates Pursue AI Performance for 20th Anniversary, Ultimately Breaking Down in Tears

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Could we see the late Park Ji-sun onstage again?

As KBS's 22nd class of publicly recruited comedians discussed performing next year at the Busan International Comedy Festival (BICF) the sketches they had performed with the late Park Ji-sun to mark their 20th debut anniversary, they shed tears of longing.

On the 5th, the KBS 22nd-class comedian classmates appeared on the YouTube channel 'Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup.'

Yang Sang-guk said in the video, "Next year will mark the 22nd class's 20th anniversary. Even when we say, 'Let's meet regularly,' it's actually very difficult for us to get together. There was talk of getting together to perform at next year's BICF."

As the 22nd-class classmates discussed the sketches each of them could perform, 'Joseon Wangjo Burok' and 'Three People, Three Colors,' both of which featured the late Park Ji-sun, naturally came up as well.

Hearing this, Park Sung-kwang was reminded of Park Ji-sun's absence and asked, "Ji-sun is our main performer, so what are we going to do?" Jo Yoon Ho cautiously suggested, "What if we brought her up on a screen so we could meet her?" Sangho Rhee added the idea, "Using AI." Heo Mi-young said, "I want to do 'Three People, Three Colors.'"

Jang Hyo-in then shed tears while talking about the late Park Ji-sun, saying, "I feel like I'm going to cry already. Just thinking about bringing her up with AI..."

The colleagues also discussed specific ways to recreate Park Ji-sun's appearance on video. When Park Sung-kwang suggested, "We could do the same routine and have only Ji-sun's voice come through," Heo Mi-young responded, "Then I think I would really cry."

Jo Yoon Ho shared an update on the performance plans, saying, "When I told them we wanted to put on a 20th-anniversary performance at BICF, they said they loved the idea." Attention is now focused on whether the 22nd-class classmates will be able to perform again at next year's Busan International Comedy Festival the sketches they created with the late Park Ji-sun.

Meanwhile, the late Park Ji-sun debuted in 2007 as a member of KBS's 22nd class of publicly recruited comedians and worked on programs including 'Gag Concert.' She passed away in November 2020.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.