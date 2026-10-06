'4 Billion-Won Asset Owner' Jeon Won-joo Gave Half Her Assets to Her Two Sons: "You Won't Receive Filial Care If You Give Them Everything" ('PD Note')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Jeon Won-joo said she had already given away half of her assets to prevent disputes after her death.

Jeon Won-joo made headlines with her remarkable success in stock investing and her concern that "When I am gone, won't my two sons fight over the money?" After meeting with the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) production team for 'PD Note,' Jeon Won-joo revealed her own practical solution to inheritance planning.

Jeon Won-joo said she had already given away half of her assets to prevent disputes after her death. At the same time, she offered a pointed piece of advice, saying, "If you give them everything in advance, you won't receive filial care," and stressing that half of her remaining assets should be kept until the end.

However, few parents plan their inheritance during their lifetime and discuss it openly with their families, as Jeon Won-joo has. Because of a culture in which even mentioning a parent's death is considered taboo, fewer than 1% of the more than 350,000 people who die each year are found to leave notarized wills.

“Dementia money”—assets that become difficult to manage because of declining cognitive function—is projected to increase from 154 trillion won in 2023 to 488 trillion won by 2050. As discussions on revising the Civil Act gain momentum in 2026, calls are growing for the inheritance system to change in line with evolving family structures and social realities.

'Inheritance War: The Time Left for the Family,' an episode of 'PD Note' featuring Jeon Won-joo's advice and other stories, will air at 10:20 p.m. on the 6th.

Meanwhile, Jeon Won-joo has two sons. Known in the entertainment industry as an investment expert, she is reportedly holding 3 billion won in stocks, 1 billion won in gold, a building in Sinchon, Seoul, and an apartment in Cheongdam-dong.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.