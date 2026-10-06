"Aespa haters, are you watching?"... Bubble popularity? A perfect sellout in LA, the "center of pop"

AESPA - Intuit Dome - October 3, 2026

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] "Aespa haters, are you watching?"

Aespa has finally made a major statement.

Aespa held its world tour, "SYNK : COMPLaeXITY," at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on October 3 local time. Intuit Dome is a massive venue that opened in 2024 after Microsoft's former CEO Steve Ballmer invested approximately $2 billion, or about 2.7 trillion won. With a capacity of approximately 18,000 people, a huge ceiling-spanning video board, and a state-of-the-art sound system, it is considered a dream venue where only the biggest pop stars can perform.

Aespa sold out even its obstructed-view seats, proving that its fandom has drawing power comparable to that of local pop stars.

AESPA - Intuit Dome - October 3, 2026

Even more remarkable is the path Aespa has taken.

Los Angeles is the heart of the media and entertainment industry, bringing together major record labels, management agencies, and media outlets that shape Hollywood and global charts. As a result, an artist's ticket-selling power and audience response in Los Angeles serve as an absolute measure of popularity and ability. The city hosts performances by the world's top artists every day, so an unpolished show or weak drawing power is not enough to attract an audience.

Aespa succeeded in that demanding market. In 2023, the group made it to Crypto.com Arena, often called the holy ground of American sports and popular culture. It marked the successful arrival of a top-tier K-pop girl group on the global mainstream stage. In 2025, Aespa filled Kia Forum. Unlike a general-purpose arena used for both sports and concerts, Kia Forum specializes in acoustics and concert production. It is a dream destination for musicians, having hosted legendary stars such as Queen, The Rolling Stones, and Led Zeppelin. Conquering the venue meant that Aespa had gone beyond building a fandom and won over serious music fans as well.

Then Aespa conquered Intuit Dome. It is one of the most technologically advanced, highest-spec arenas in existence. Because it is equipped with cutting-edge technology, its rental and production costs are astronomical. With mediocre ticket sales, even attempting to book the venue would result in a loss. The process from ticketing to entry also requires navigating complex systems, including a dedicated app. In other words, filling the seats is difficult without a highly loyal core fandom willing to go through all those cumbersome procedures. Despite that, even the obstructed-view seats caused by the stage design sold out. That proves demand was overflowing, with fans desperate to see Aespa.

AESPA - Intuit Dome - October 3, 2026

Overseas tours often involve staying at a single venue, and artists sometimes even scale down their shows. Aespa, however, has systematically conquered Los Angeles's major arenas and expanded its stature along the way. At Intuit Dome, the group turned the venue into a frenzy with its overwhelming, hard-hitting metallic live sound and unmatched performances, ranging from new songs "LEMONADE" and "Whole Different Animal (WDA)" to global hits "Next Level" and "Whiplash." The audience sang along to the Korean lyrics and cheered wildly, while the members delivered a perfect show that included unit and solo performances highlighting their individual personalities.

Aespa decisively silenced the trolls who mocked the group last month after some seats were left empty during its South American tour, saying, "The venue is empty now that they have moved up in scale" and calling it "a bubble act," with overwhelming figures and talent.

Aespa will continue its successful world tour run in Auckland on October 6.

Baek Ji-eun, reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.