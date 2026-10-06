CIX’s Hyunsuk Cast as Lead in 'Cheongdam International High School: Royal Camp,' Marks Successful Solo Start

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Hyunsuk, formerly of CIX, has marked a successful new start on his own.

Hyunsuk has been cast as So Yi-jun, the male lead in the drama 'Cheongdam International High School: Royal Camp.'

So Yi-jun is at the center of the mystery surrounding Cheongdam International High School. Coolheaded and rarely revealing his inner thoughts, he drives the drama's narrative.

During his time with CIX, Hyunsuk drew attention for his 1.88-meter height, distinctive looks and delicate facial expressions on stage. He gained approximately 10 kilograms to portray Ji Young-hyun in 'Study Group 2,' but this time he lost another 12 kilograms to transform into So Yi-jun, demonstrating his dedication. Just three months into his transition to acting, he has taken on consecutive roles with contrasting qualities and is proving his new potential as a leading actor.

'Cheongdam International High School: Royal Camp' is a teen thriller set in a high school.

Hyunsuk debuted as a member of CIX in 2019 and pursued an active career, releasing songs including 'Movie Star,' 'Days of Innocence,' 'Jungle' and 'WAVE.' CIX officially disbanded on April 30, and Hyunsuk joined Management Run, which represents Jung Jin-young (Jinyoung), Park Sung-woong, Jung Gyeo-woon and Song Won-geun, among others. He is now building his career as an actor.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.