"I, too, am a victim of an affair," Suk Haeng definitively loses lawsuit over alleged affair; "30 million won in damages to be paid"

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Trot singer Suk Haeng will pay 30 million won in damages over allegations of an affair.

According to Star News on the 6th, the Civil Division 7 single-judge panel of the Suwon District Court Seongnam Branch ruled partly in favor of A in a damages lawsuit filed against Suk Haeng on the 17th of last month. Neither side appealed, and the ruling became final on the 3rd.

As a result, Suk Haeng will pay A 30 million won in damages, plus interest for the delayed payment.

A claimed on JTBC's "Sageonbanjang" in December 2025 that Suk Haeng had engaged in an affair despite knowing that A's husband, B, was married. A also alleged that B had left his two children behind and was living with Suk Haeng. CCTV footage released alongside the claims showed a woman believed to be Suk Haeng engaging in intimate physical contact with B, causing a stir.

A said, "She said she and B were just friends and threatened to file a complaint through her agency if I continued contacting her. But it turned out that they were living together and engaging in physical affection, including hugging and kissing. Before sending a certified letter, I gave her one last chance, asking her to give my husband back. She said, 'Why are you saying this when I didn't take him from you?' and told me not to contact her."

Suk Haeng countered, saying, "I am a victim too," and added, "I began dating B after he told me that his marriage had broken down. He said we would get married once the legal matters were settled. I ended the relationship after learning that his divorce had not been mutually agreed upon." However, she stepped down from the programs she had been appearing on, including Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s "Current King of Singers 3."

B also said, "I was introduced to Suk Haeng in 2024 and grew close to her in 2025. I convinced Suk Haeng that, although I had not completed the paperwork, I was separated from my wife with a divorce in mind. I never lived with Suk Haeng." He said he was responsible for the incident.

Meanwhile, a YouTuber released a transcript of a conversation between A and Suk Haeng on the YouTuber's channel on the 2nd. In the transcript, Suk Haeng pleaded with A, saying, "I even let the Ten Pro woman slide before, so please let me off just once. We are the same age, so please forgive me, thinking of it as saving a friend. I am a victim too. I was going through a difficult time alone because of my ex-boyfriend, so I acted somewhat rashly. I did not do it deliberately. Please show me mercy just once, with the compassion of Buddha. I don't want to be subjected to that kind of abuse by anyone."

A also revealed that she had warned Suk Haeng last March to stop seeing B but received no response. She further disclosed that B had said he could not spend the following day's birthday with his children because he had to accompany Suk Haeng to her performance on July 25.

The court ultimately recognized that Suk Haeng and B had engaged in marital misconduct. According to the ruling, the court stated, "Suk Haeng engaged in marital misconduct, including dating B and living with him, from January 2025 onward. There is no basis to recognize that A and B's marriage was already irreparably broken down at the time of the misconduct or that B had deceived Suk Haeng into believing that it was."

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.