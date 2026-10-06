Former SM and YG Personnel Join Forces... B.YOUR SIDE Launches Boy Group Set to Challenge K-Pop Conventions

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] A new boy group that will challenge K-pop conventions is coming.

STARSTORY Entertainment, a full-service entertainment company led by CEO Lee Chang-jae, is launching B.YOUR SIDE, an expansive boy group.

Lee Chang-jae worked as head of the management division at SM Entertainment from 2002, managing Kangta, Go Ara, Lee Yeon-hee, Kim Ji-hoon, TVXQ, Super Junior, SHINee, and others. From 2009 to 2018, he expanded his responsibilities into content production and OSTs as head of SM C&C's content production team and executive producer overseeing drama production. With former YG Entertainment personnel also joining the effort, the company has strengthened its production capabilities to plan and complete artist storytelling content alongside its management experience.

Created by former SM and YG Entertainment personnel, B.YOUR SIDE is a four-member boy group consisting of Youha, Haneul, Kael, and Riyu. The group name expresses the members' resolve to remain by your side, accompanying and protecting you to the end even when facing an uncertain future. Its music and performances reinterpret genres from different eras, including new jack swing, hybrid dance, and city-pop dance, with a modern sensibility to broaden the group's range. In terms of its activities, the group has identified Japan, the United States, and Europe as key markets beyond Korea and plans to undertake global tours. By expanding direct connections with local fans, it aims to become "a team that grows through performances."

Lee Chang-jae said, "B.YOUR SIDE is a team that does not conform to established formulas and continues to expand its horizons through music, performance, and the stage." He added, "Drawing on the experience I have built over many years in production and our diverse overseas network, we will showcase both the individual appeal of each member and the team's musical competitiveness."

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.