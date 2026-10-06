Yang Chi-seung's Fraud Losses Rise from 1.5 Billion Won to 2 Billion Won: "I Put on a Helmet, Screamed and Cried"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Trainer Yang Chi-seung will open up on 'Radio Star' about the actual scale of the losses he had to bear after his gym closed, as well as feelings he had been unable to easily reveal to anyone. Regarding the case known as the "1.5 billion won fraud loss," he will say that the damage came to "nearly 2 billion won" when deposits, facility investment costs, member refunds, attorney fees and the period during which he was unable to properly operate the business are all taken into account. He will also share moments from that difficult period, including screaming and crying inside a motorcycle helmet, as well as stories about the people around him who helped him hold on.

MBC's 'Radio Star,' airing Wednesday night, the 7th, will feature Choi Kang-hee, Oh Man-seok, Kim Won-hyo and Yang Chi-seung in a special episode titled 'You Can't Just Sit Still~' (planned by Choi Yoon-jung; directed by Yoon Hye-jin, Hwang Yun-sang, Byeon Da-hee and Yang In-hye).

Yang Chi-seung will personally explain the fallout from the fraud involving a donation-and-transfer arrangement that occurred around the gym he had operated for many years. He says he initially planned to leave after receiving only his deposit back, but learned how serious the matter was after hearing from other tenants who had experienced similar problems. He explains that facility investment costs, including the deposit, were substantial, while member refunds and attorney fees added to the total. Including the fact that he was unable to operate properly for about three years, he reveals the scale of the losses, saying, "It turned out to be nearly 2 billion won."

He also confesses to the difficult period he had kept hidden behind his usually bright and cheerful image. Yang Chi-seung says that whenever his stress reached its peak, he would put on his motorcycle helmet, scream for a long time and cry. By the time he arrived home, he would wipe away his tears and return as if nothing had happened, calmly recalling how difficult those days were.

Yang Chi-seung says it was the concern shown by the people around him that helped him get back on his feet. He shares stories about Choi Kang-hee praying for him and Kim Sook supporting him by looking into possible locations for a new gym. Watching people comfort and care for him, Yang Chi-seung says he thought, "I felt too sorry to let myself collapse like this," and gained the strength to rise again.

Yang Chi-seung's challenges do not end there. A longtime cooking enthusiast, he says he also took on 'Culinary Class Wars.' He prepared for several months and took part in filming, even hearing from the production staff, "The editing turned out well, so enjoy watching it." He gathered his family in front of the television and waited for his appearance, but his footage never appeared even as the episodes continued. He shares the story of suffering the humiliation of being edited out, drawing laughter.

Even after closing his gym, he continues to pursue new ventures. Yang Chi-seung says he is developing a location-based app that makes it easy to find affordable, good-value restaurants, and has also started a company related to fitness equipment. He is preparing for yet another beginning by creating a platform that connects trainers with members and entering the food business.

Meanwhile, interest is growing in Yang Chi-seung, who continues to forge new paths after leaving behind the confines of the gym business he had maintained for 25 years. His honest feelings after the gym closure and his unstoppable second act will be revealed on the 'You Can't Just Sit Still~' special episode of 'Radio Star,' airing Wednesday, the 7th, at 10:30 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.