Kim Ji-yeong ♥ Nam Sung-jin's 19-Year-Old Son Has Actor-Family Looks: "Better Than His Father, and Much Taller, Too"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actor Nam Sung-jin has drawn attention by sharing an update on his son, who is considering pursuing a career in acting.

Nam Sung-jin appeared on KBS1's "Morning Forum" on the 6th and spoke about his family, including his mother, actress Kim Yong-rim.

When the MC asked, "Will three generations of the family become actors?" Nam Sung-jin said his son has shown interest in studying acting. However, he cautiously added, "My son also wants to study acting," while noting, "I don't know yet whether he can become an actor."

When photos of his son were shown, the studio erupted in admiration. Looking at the pictures, the panelists praised him, saying, "He's handsome. He looks better than his father." Nam Sung-jin responded humorously, "I'm glad he looks better."

They also discussed his son's height. Nam Sung-jin explained, "Fortunately, he's tall. Much taller," adding, "People on his mother's side of the family are quite tall."

The son, who is currently a high school student, is also said to offer candid opinions about his father's work. Nam Sung-jin said, "My son is still in high school, but he reacts by saying things like, 'Why do you do daily dramas?' There are so many OTT platforms and miniseries these days, and he asks, 'Dad, why don't you do those kinds of shows?'"

Regarding his son's comments, he added, "It does sting a little, but I told him, 'That's how I can support the family.' The kids don't really know that daily dramas have high ratings."

Meanwhile, Nam Sung-jin is the son of the late actor Nam Il-woo and Kim Yong-rim. He married Kim Ji-yeong in 2004, and they have a 19-year-old son, Nam Kyung-mok.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.