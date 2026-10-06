“I’m Solo” Season 33’s Hyun-sook Bursts with Confidence After a Dramatic Transformation into an Extremely Thin Figure... At-Home Dance: “Her Flair Is Insane”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jung] Hyun-sook of Season 33 of “I’m Solo” recently shared an unrecognizably transformed look after undergoing an intense diet. This time, she took on an at-home dance challenge, drawing attention with her much slimmer figure and newfound confidence compared with her time on the show.

On the 5th, Hyun-sook shared a short dance video on her social media along with the caption, “Gnarly encore in office attire at home. Bear with the low production value....”

In the video, Hyun-sook dances in a hallway at home while wearing a white argyle-patterned top and black pants. She smoothly executed everything from stretching both arms overhead to hip-driven choreography and accent moves with her fingertips. Her unexpectedly polished dancing also caught the eye as she approached the camera, changed her expressions, turned sideways, and struck poses.

Her noticeably slimmer waist and more slender figure stood out compared with her appearance on the show. During a recent live broadcast following the show’s finale, she said she had resolved to undergo “a complete transformation” and had followed a rigorous diet. The changes in her body were clearly visible in this video as well.

Hyun-sook previously said that she had significantly reduced the amount of food she ate when discussing her diet secrets. At times, she fasted from 3 p.m. and also gave up late-night snacks, chips, and bread. She added that she learned soccer and exercised by dancing energetically to television dance routines at home. During the live broadcast, she also expressed her satisfaction, saying, “As you can see, I worked hard on my diet. I feel good that I lost a lot of weight.” That confidence came through clearly in the dance video.

Online users also responded enthusiastically. Comments included, “Girl, why are you so thin? You dance so well,” “How did you lose the weight?”, “Hyun-sook succeeded at dieting too. Am I the only one left now?”, “You’ve become incredibly slender. Your body line looks beautiful too,” “This girl has incredible flair,” “Please make dance covers a regular feature,” and “You have great dance lines. It seems like you were born with it.”

Hyun-sook recently made headlines after appearing dramatically thinner immediately following the finale of “I’m Solo.” At the time, some people commented, “She’s become extremely skinny,” and “She said she would completely transform herself, and she really has changed.”

Hyun-sook of Season 33 was born in 1991 and works at the Seoul headquarters of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), a public trade agency. She also revealed that she had worked overseas in Panama for three years until recently. During the show, she became embroiled in a controversy over “job disparagement” because of remarks related to Sang-cheol’s occupation. After the finale, Hyun-sook reflected on social media that she was not adept at managing her emotions and apologized to those who felt uncomfortable because of her words and actions.

Reporter Cho Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.