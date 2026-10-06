Lee Hyori's 'Shockingly Enlarged' Close-Ups of Fin.K.L Members' Faces... 'Preservative' Skin That Erases 21 Years

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Lee Hyori drew attention after releasing a photo showing close-ups of only the Fin.K.L members' eyes. Their unchanged looks, which make 21 years seem to have passed unnoticed, captivated viewers.

Lee Hyori posted the photo on her social media on the 6th without adding any particular caption.

The photo featured Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu Ri. Lee Hyori had photographed them with only their eye areas dramatically enlarged, eliciting laughter. It offered a glimpse of her distinctive way of expressing affection for her fellow members. The post, which she also shared on social media, seemed to flaunt the unusual 'power' befitting Fin.K.L's leader and drew laughs.

The four members have continued to meet regularly, further raising anticipation for Fin.K.L's full-group activities, which they are set to unveil for the first time in a long while.

Fin.K.L recently announced plans for full-group activities for the first time in 21 years, while Lee Jin had previously drawn attention by sharing an image of all four members together. Their four distinctive smiles conveyed their anticipation for the full-group activities, capturing the public's interest.

On the 21st of last month, Gemstone E&M announced, "We are preparing Fin.K.L's full-group activities together with its four members—Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu Ri."

It has been about 21 years since Fin.K.L last promoted as a full group, following the release of its 2005 digital single album 'Forever Fin.K.L.'

This full-group project is particularly significant because it is not a one-time event for a specific anniversary. Instead, it is an unprecedented long-term project that will continue for about two years on the way to the 30th anniversary of Fin.K.L's debut.

Gemstone E&M announced, "Over the next two years, we plan to roll out a range of projects in stages, including new music and performances by Fin.K.L, as well as documentaries, variety shows, exhibitions, official merchandise, brand collaborations, advertisements and fan projects."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.