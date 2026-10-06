"I Want to Die Peacefully"—Park Mi-sun's Changed Views on Death After Surgery and 16 Rounds of Radiation Treatment

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Park Mi-sun opened up about how her battle with cancer changed her views on life and death.

On the 6th, Park Mi-sun and Lee Hong-ryeol appeared on Lee Sung-mi's YouTube channel, "Naneun Kkondeda," where they discussed aging and the final chapter of life.

Lee Hong-ryeol said, "I still wonder whether I should age well," adding, "The thought that always comes to mind is that the final moments are what matter. I need to show a beautiful side of myself in the final stretch."

Referring to the love he has received from the public, he stated, "I feel I should embrace my gratitude for the love I've received until now and sincerely express it wherever I go. I think I really need to do well in the final stretch."

Park Mi-sun, who was listening, recalled her experience battling cancer. She said, "I'm still young, but I once fell ill, and after spending a long time in the hospital, I saw many people who were sick. I really came to feel that staying healthy myself, rather than leaving something to my children, is the best thing I can do for them."

She was also candid about how her views on death had changed. Park Mi-sun said, "Everyone dies, so I don't know when I'll die, but I found myself thinking that I want to die peacefully without enduring a long illness."

She continued, "I realized that would be the best thing I could do for my children," emphasizing that parents taking care of their own health can itself be something they do for their children.

Agreeing with her, Lee Hong-ryeol urged viewers, "What I'd like to say to older people is that I hope you take such good care of your bodies that it might seem excessive. If you have supplements, make sure to take them, and I hope you also eat things that are said to be good for your body."

He added, "If I get sick, an average of seven people around me suffer. It's not an exact number, but the people who love me, including my family, would suffer. Don't neglect building muscle, either, and make sure to get plenty of protein."

Park Mi-sun was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2025. She subsequently suspended her broadcasting activities and focused on treatment. In November that year, she appeared on tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" and revealed that lymph node metastasis had been detected during surgery, after which she underwent chemotherapy and 16 rounds of radiation treatment. At the time, Park Mi-sun said she had endured such a difficult period that she described chemotherapy by saying, "It was treatment to keep me alive, but I felt like I was going to die."

After recovering her health and resuming her broadcasting activities, Park Mi-sun shared last June that she was continuing medication and undergoing checkups every six months. She said she was managing her health by watching her diet and exercising every day.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.