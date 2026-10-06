'Lee Hyo-jung's Son' Lee You-jin to Marry Cha Kyung-eun on Nov. 14 After Five Months of Dating

Lee You-jin (left) and Cha Kyung-eun. Photo courtesy of Lee You-jin's representatives

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] Actor and director Lee You-jin and actress Cha Kyung-eun are getting married.

Lee You-jin's representatives announced on the 6th, "Lee You-jin will marry actress Cha Kyung-eun at an undisclosed location in Seoul on Nov. 14."

According to Lee You-jin's representatives, the two first met through his debut directorial project, the short drama 'Cast if You Can See the Way!' They developed feelings for each other while preparing for filming.

The two naturally grew closer while working together and built trust in each other. After filming wrapped, Lee You-jin was the first to seriously express his feelings. Cha Kyung-eun reciprocated, and they officially began dating in June with marriage in mind.

As their confidence in each other deepened, they decided to spend the rest of their lives together and received their families' blessings. Since they had been clear about wanting to marry from the beginning of their relationship, they quickly began preparing for the wedding and will become husband and wife after five months of dating.

The wedding will be held privately, with only the couple's families and close friends in attendance. Lee You-jin's representatives said, "We ask for your generous understanding that specific details, including the exact venue, will not be disclosed out of consideration for the families and guests."

They added, "We ask that you send your warmest blessings to Lee You-jin and Cha Kyung-eun as they prepare to make a new beginning, and we hope you will continue to show great interest in and support their future endeavors."

Lee You-jin (left) and Cha Kyung-eun. Photo courtesy of Lee You-jin's representatives

Born in 1992, Lee You-jin is the son of actress Lee Hyo-jung and the nephew of actor Lee Ki-young. He made his debut in the 2013 MBC drama 'Goddess of Fire, Jung Yi' and has appeared in various productions, including 'Hello, My Twenties! 2,' 'Familiar Wife,' 'Be Melodramatic,' 'Do You Like Brahms?,' 'Three Bold Siblings,' and 'No Gain No Love.'

This year, he also expanded his career into directing. In May, he participated in ENA's directing competition program 'Director's Arena' for short dramas and finished second overall with 'Cast if You Can See the Way!' Through his first directorial project, he found both professional success and love by meeting his fiancée, Cha Kyung-eun.

Born in 1998, Cha Kyung-eun made her debut in 2021 with the short film 'Boksunga.' She has since appeared in the web drama 'PICKGO,' U+ Mobile TV's 'Someday of Me,' and the sketch comedy series 'Short Box.' She also performed as a regular cast member on Coupang Play's 'SNL Korea Reboot Season 7.'

Lee You-jin (left) and Cha Kyung-eun. Photo courtesy of Lee You-jin's representatives

The following is the full statement from Lee You-jin's representatives regarding his marriage to Cha Kyung-eun.

Hello.

We would like to share the news of actor and director Lee You-jin's marriage.

Lee You-jin will marry actress Cha Kyung-eun at an undisclosed location in Seoul on Nov. 14.

The two first met through Lee You-jin's debut directorial project, 'Cast if You Can See the Way!'

They developed feelings for each other while preparing for filming and officially began dating in June, after filming wrapped, with marriage in mind.

Based on their deep trust and confidence in each other, they decided to marry and received the blessings of both families.

The wedding will be held privately, attended only by the couple's families and close friends.

We ask for your generous understanding that specific details, including the exact venue, will not be disclosed out of consideration for the families and guests.

After the wedding, Lee You-jin will continue his activities as an actor and director, while Cha Kyung-eun will continue working as an actress.

We ask that you send your warmest blessings to Lee You-jin and Cha Kyung-eun as they prepare to make a new beginning, and we hope you will continue to show great interest in and support their future endeavors.

Thank you.

Jung Bit, reporter rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.