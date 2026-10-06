Jang Dong-yoon and Lee You-jin turn out to be future brothers-in-law... Kim Seung Yun and Cha Kyung-eun are biological sisters

Jang Dong-yoon (left) and Lee You-jin. Sportschosun DB

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung Bit] Actors Jang Dong-yoon and Lee You-jin will become future brothers-in-law.

According to broadcasting industry sources on the 6th, Kim Seung Yun, who is set to marry Jang Dong-yoon, and Cha Kyung-eun, who will marry Lee You-jin in November, are biological sisters. Cha Kyung-eun's real name is Kim Kyung-Eun, and she is Kim Seung Yun's younger sister.

As the sisters, Kim Seung Yun and Cha Kyung-eun, are each set to marry actors, Jang Dong-yoon and Lee You-jin will also become brothers-in-law.

Jang Dong-yoon (left) and Kim Seung Yun. Sportschosun DB; photo from Kim Seung Yun's personal account

Kim Seung Yun previously announced her marriage to Jang Dong-yoon on August 25. The two first became acquainted after appearing together in the 2019 KBS2 drama 'The Tale of Nokdu.' Kim Seung Yun also starred in 'Nuruk,' a film directed by Jang Dong-yoon this year.

Jang Dong-yoon and Kim Seung Yun, who have been dating for a long time, reportedly decided to get married and will hold their wedding in October.

Lee You-jin (left) and Cha Kyung-eun. Photo courtesy of Lee You-jin's representatives

Following that, younger sister Cha Kyung-eun also announced her marriage to actor and director Lee You-jin. Lee You-jin's representatives said that day, "Lee You-jin will marry actor Cha Kyung-eun on November 14 at a location in Seoul."

Lee You-jin and Cha Kyung-eun first met through 'Gili Boimyeon Kaeseutinghae!', a short-form drama that marked Lee You-jin's directorial debut. They reportedly grew close after developing feelings for each other while preparing for filming. After production wrapped, Lee You-jin confessed his feelings, and the two began officially dating in June with marriage in mind.

Having quickly decided to marry based on their certainty about each other, the two will become husband and wife this November, about five months after they began dating.

Lee You-jin is the son of actor Lee Hyo-jung and the nephew of actor Lee Ki-young. With Jang Dong-yoon also joining the family through the marriages of sisters Kim Seung Yun and Cha Kyung-eun, an extraordinary connection between acting families is expected to be complete.

Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.