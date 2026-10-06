'November Wedding' Lee Yoo-jin ♥ Cha Kyung-eun Welcome Double Blessing with Premarital Pregnancy... "Found Out During Preparations"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actors Lee Yoo-jin and Cha Kyung-eun, who announced that they will marry in November, are celebrating another piece of good news with a pregnancy.

Representatives for Lee Yoo-jin and Cha Kyung-eun said on the sixth, "After deciding to become husband and wife and receiving our families' approval, we learned recently that we were expecting while preparing for the wedding."

They added, "Both actors and their families are now happily preparing to welcome the new life."

However, both sides said, "We ask for your understanding that it is difficult to provide specific details, including the expected due date, as these matters are personal."

Earlier that day, Lee Yoo-jin's representatives announced, "Lee Yoo-jin will marry actor Cha Kyung-eun on November 14 at a private venue in Seoul."

The two first met through Lee Yoo-jin's debut directing project, 'Gili Boimyeon Kaeseutinghae!' Lee Yoo-jin fell in love with Cha Kyung-eun at first sight while preparing for the shoot, and Cha Kyung-eun was also reportedly attracted to Lee Yoo-jin.

As they naturally grew closer while working together and built trust, Lee Yoo-jin was the first to openly express serious feelings after filming ended and actively pursued Cha Kyung-eun. Cha Kyung-eun responded in kind, and the two officially began dating in June with marriage in mind.

As their conviction in each other deepened, the two decided to spend the rest of their lives together and immediately sought approval from both families. Since they had been clear about their intention to marry from the beginning of their relationship, the preparations proceeded without delay. Their families were reportedly surprised by the couple's bold decision and determination.

The wedding will be held privately with only the couple's families and close friends in attendance. Lee Yoo-jin's representatives said, "We ask for your generous understanding that details such as the specific venue will not be disclosed out of consideration for the families and guests."

Meanwhile, Lee Yoo-jin made his debut in the 2013 Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) drama 'Goddess of Fire, Jung Yi' and has built his filmography through appearances in 'Hello, My Twenties! 2,' 'Love on a Single Log Bridge,' 'Be Melodramatic,' 'Do You Like Brahms?' and 'Three Bold Siblings.' He has also been active on the big screen in films including 'Derailed,' 'Daddy You, Daughter Me' and 'Be With You.'

Cha Kyung-eun made her debut in 2021 with the short film 'The Peach Tree' and gained recognition by taking the lead in the web drama 'PICKGO.' She later appeared in U+ Mobile TV's 'Someday of Me' and the sketch comedy series 'Shortbox.' She also became a regular cast member on Coupang Play's 'SNL Korea Reboot Season 7.' After marriage, Lee Yoo-jin will continue working as both an actor and a director, while Cha Kyung-eun will continue her career as an actor.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.