Lia Kim Living with CEO Yoon Yeo-wook After 19 Years of Dating—the Reason They Never Married

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Choreographer Lia Kim has been in a relationship with her partner and business associate, CEO Yoon Yeo-wook, for 19 years. The reason the couple has not married despite their long relationship has now been revealed.

The eighth episode of the Educational Broadcasting System (EBS) documentary series "Witnessing the Times," which aired on the 4th, featured the story of Lia Kim, a leading K-pop choreographer who heads the dance creative company 1MILLION Dance Studio.

Lia Kim's home was also shown on the program. Her two pet dogs were there, along with CEO Yoon Yeo-wook, her partner of 19 years. Yoon is not only Lia Kim's longtime partner but also the business associate who has helped lead 1MILLION Dance Studio with her.

In particular, CEO Yoon Yeo-wook drew attention by personally revealing why the couple had not married despite dating for no less than 19 years.

Recalling a period when Lia Kim went through a prolonged slump, Yoon Yeo-wook said, "She was extremely anxious at the time. Her brilliant period was passing, and as she entered a quieter phase, she became very anxious."

He continued, "That was also one of the reasons we did not get married. I didn't want to label her as an 'ajumma.' I wanted her to continue working as a younger, beautiful artist."

The explanation was not that he rejected marriage itself. Rather, Yoon did not want marriage to be imposed as an image on Lia Kim's work as a female artist at the time. After standing by her as a partner for many years and putting her career first, Yoon's true feelings were revealed after 19 years.

Lia Kim also opened up about the long slump she experienced after her spectacular success.

In the male-dominated street-dance scene of the 2000s, Lia Kim swept international competitions with popping and locking. She reached the top just five or six years after starting to dance.

Looking back on that time, she confessed, "I came in first in both locking and popping. I became completely consumed by the thought, 'I'm the best,' while also being afraid that it would all be taken away from me."

Eventually, she suffered a major setback in 2011 when she lost a popping battle to a teenage boy from China and was eliminated in the round of 32. Lia Kim recalled, "I thought, 'I'm the world champion, and I lost to him?' My pride was hurt, and I didn't want to admit it. I wanted to quit dancing, so I hid away by myself in a dark place."

She went through a difficult period, crying and gaining weight, among other struggles. She revealed that the slump lasted seven or eight years, right up until shortly before she founded 1MILLION Dance Studio.

The person who watched her endure that long period from the closest distance was CEO Yoon Yeo-wook. Beyond being romantic partners, the two also worked together as business associates and helped 1MILLION Dance Studio grow.

As the story of the couple, who have spent 19 years together as partners and companions instead of holding a lavish wedding or entering into a formal marriage, was revealed, public interest has turned to the long relationship behind Lia Kim's success.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.