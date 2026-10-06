Kim Min’s Shocking Appearance on ‘I Live Alone’ Has Far-Reaching Impact... Three-Year-Old ‘Kkondaehee’ Video Draws a Flood of Viewers

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] The impact of actor Kim Min’s appearance on ‘I Live Alone’ is extending to videos posted on YouTube years ago.

A video featuring Kim Min on ‘Kkondaehee,’ released three years ago, has recorded approximately 11 million cumulative views, while viewers continue to leave comments saying they found it after watching the broadcast.

The 2023 episode of ‘Bab Mukja’ featuring Kim Min, released on the YouTube channel ‘Kkondaehee,’ showed Kim Min dining and talking with Kim Dae-hee.

The video is attracting renewed attention as viewers who recently saw Kim Min’s daily life on MBC’s ‘I Live Alone’ have gone looking for it.

Comments included reactions explaining why viewers had visited, such as "I came to see Kim Min after watching I Live Alone" and "After watching I Live Alone, the algorithm led me here."

Comments comparing Kim Dae-hee’s decision to invite Kim Min as a guest early on to a stock investment also drew attention.

One user wrote, "Wow, Kkondaehee must feel like he bought SK hynix at ₩100,000," while another commented, "Dae-hee really bought at the bottom."

They were comparing the renewed attention surrounding Kim Min’s appearance three years ago, fueled by his recent success on variety shows, to buying at a low point.

A comment posted two days ago also read, "It’s shocking that it’s already at 9 million views. But it’ll hit 10 million soon." The video currently has approximately 11 million cumulative views.

On ‘I Live Alone,’ which aired on the 2nd, Kim Min showed viewers what it was like to live in an old house in Dongducheon.

He personally operated a generator, repaired the cracked floor, cooked over a wood fire, and even trained in martial arts, drawing attention with his unique daily routine.

Interest spread to his past appearances as his intense image in his work intersected with his unpretentious daily life.

Viewers who became interested in Kim Min through the broadcast are now seeking out his earlier videos and discovering another side of his appeal.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.