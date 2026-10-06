'170 cm' Choi Jun-hee shares photo of late Cho Sung-min, boasts about her height: "1000% genetic"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Choi Jun-hee, the daughter of late actress Choi Jin-sil, showed off her tall stature, which closely resembles that of her late father, Cho Sung-min.

On the 6th, Choi Jun-hee communicated with fans through an "Ask Me Anything" session on her personal account.

When a fan said, "I'm jealous that you're tall," Choi Jun-hee shared a photo of her father, Cho Sung-min, and replied, "It's 1000% genetic." Choi Jun-hee is reportedly 170 cm tall and weighs 41 kg.

She also answered questions about her body type. When a fan asked, "Was being extremely thin your ideal look from a young age?" Choi Jun-hee replied, "After becoming extremely thin, I've been so satisfied with this body that I can't bring myself to want to gain weight," expressing her satisfaction with her current figure.

Born in 2003, Choi Jun-hee is the daughter of late Choi Jin-sil and late former baseball player Cho Sung-min, and has been in the public eye since childhood. She currently works as a model and influencer and held a wedding ceremony in May with a non-celebrity 11 years older than her.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.