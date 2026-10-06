TWICE’s 11th anniversary fan party has just 750 spots... Fans’ complaints flare up again

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yuna] With the fan party celebrating the group TWICE’s 11th debut anniversary now announced, fans have voiced disappointment over the event’s scale and who is eligible to attend.

TWICE announced on the 5th through its fan communication platform that it will hold ‘2026 TWICE FAN PARTY [ONCE UPON A THRI11]’ on the 17th.

The fan party will be held three times over the course of one day, with 250 fans able to attend each session, for a total of 750. However, only fans aged 15 or older who are members of the fifth-generation fan club and win a lottery will be allowed to attend in person.

After news of the event broke, fans in Korea and abroad continued to express disappointment at the limited opportunities to attend. In particular, given the many fans who have supported TWICE for a long time, some criticized the anniversary event as being far too small.

The lack of sufficient information about the venue also fueled fans’ complaints. The official announcement currently lists only the event area as the ‘Seoul area’; the specific venue will be communicated individually to the winners.

Fans had raised similar concerns about the event when TWICE marked its 10th debut anniversary last year. The group held ‘2025 TWICE FANMEETING [10VE UNIVERSE]’ at Korea University’s Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seoul. At the time, some fans said the venue was too small for the size of the fandom, and some seats with restricted views were later added in response to demand.

With the number of fans able to celebrate the debut anniversary together again limited to 750 this year, disappointment over the event’s scale—which has persisted since last year—is once more coming to the fore.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.