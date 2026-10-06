Yoo Jae-suk resumes filming ‘Whenever Possible’ 14 days after canceling due to a high fever; grueling outdoor schedule begins

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk has resumed filming the SBS variety show ‘Whenever Possible,’ which he had canceled due to health problems.

On the 6th, SBS announced that filming for ‘Whenever Possible’ was taking place that day and said, “Actors Chae Soo-bin and Shin Seung-ho joined as guests.”

Earlier, on the 22nd of last month, Yoo Jae-suk canceled filming on the day it was scheduled for the first time since his debut, due to his deteriorating health. He was reportedly suffering from a severe cold and body aches, and a high fever left him in no condition to work normally. Chae Soo-bin and Shin Seung-ho, who had been scheduled to appear as guests, also had to turn back when filming was canceled.

Fortunately, Yoo Jae-suk later recovered and was reportedly able to take part in filming for tvN’s ‘You Quiz on the Block’ the following day, the 23rd.

The production team for ‘Whenever Possible’ later rescheduled with Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok, as well as Chae Soo-bin and Shin Seung-ho, who had been guests at the time, and resumed filming that day.

Meanwhile, Yoo Jae-suk’s packed schedule was revealed during a recent recording of ‘Whenever Possible,’ once again drawing attention.

During a recent recording of ‘Whenever Possible,’ Yoo Jae-suk revealed his schedule, saying, “Monday through Friday are all outdoor shoots.” His week is filled entirely with outdoor shoots. Yoo Yeon-seok even looked on with admiration for Yoo Jae-suk’s exceptional caliber, built on a passion that holds nothing back.

As these remarks emerged amid reports that Yoo Jae-suk had once canceled filming due to a cold, body aches and a high fever, concerns also grew about his nonstop schedule.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.