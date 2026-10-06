‘Pregnant’ Kim Da-young Works Up a Sweat Cooking for Bae Sung-jae: ‘Looks Like Enough to Feed the Whole Village’

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Announcer Kim Da-young shared a glimpse of her life, revealing that she had lovingly prepared a meal for her husband, Bae Sung-jae, who had returned from an overseas schedule.

On the 6th, Kim Da-young posted a video along with the caption, “This time, the welcome-home food is budae jjigae.”

The video shows the budae jjigae Kim Da-young made herself. The pot is brimming with generous portions of ham, tofu, mushrooms, kimchi, and more, making it look mouthwatering.

She also made a generous amount of tomato chicken risotto, drawing attention. Looking at all the food, Kim Da-young wrote, “Looks like enough to feed the whole village. When will my hands ever get smaller?”—bringing a laugh.

Kim Da-young is currently pregnant and due to give birth this December, which makes the gesture all the more striking. Even while pregnant, she prepared the food herself for her husband, who had returned from an overseas schedule, showing how thoughtful she is.

Meanwhile, Bae Sung-jae and Kim Da-young overcame their 14-year age difference and married in May 2025 after dating for about two years. Kim Da-young is currently pregnant and due to give birth this December.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.