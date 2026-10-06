Song Joong-ki, dad to a son and daughter, shows special affection for his nieces and nephews... “Uncle takes the ice to drop the puck for them”

[Sportschosun reporter Ji-hyun Lee] Actor Song Joong-ki showed his special affection for his nieces and nephews when he went to a game with them, as they enjoy playing ice hockey.

Song attended the home opener between HL Anyang and the Red Eagles Hokkaido in the 2026–2027 Asia League Ice Hockey season, held at the Anyang Ice Rink in Gyeonggi Province on the 3rd.

Invited to perform the ceremonial puck drop at the home opener, Song stepped onto the ice himself to signal the start of the game.

The broadcast team also highlighted Song’s special connection to ice hockey. They explained that one of his nieces or nephews currently plays for an ice hockey club, and that Song often goes to ice hockey rinks with them.

Song’s nieces and nephews were also at the rink that day. Taking the microphone, he greeted the crowd, saying, “I’m truly honored to be invited.”

He went on to recall his childhood as a skater, saying, “I used to compete in short track, and coming to an ice hockey rink again after such a long time is really exciting and especially moving.”

What made the day especially meaningful, above all, was his nieces and nephews. Song openly expressed his affection for them, saying, “Today is a meaningful day for me because two of my nieces and nephews are here.” He then fired up the atmosphere at the home opener with an enthusiastic message of support for HL Anyang.

Song did compete in short track as a child. He continued skating, dreaming of making the national team until middle school, but later quit the sport and began pursuing a career as an actor.

Song’s special affection for his nieces and nephews has also been talked about on several occasions in the past. In a 2021 interview conducted around the release of the film Space Sweepers, Song brought up his two nieces and nephews when asked about the happiest moment he had experienced recently.

At the time, Song proudly shared that his nieces and nephews, who were seven and five, had sent him drawings of the spaceship and characters from Space Sweepers via KakaoTalk. He said he was especially happy to see how sweet they were, knowing their uncle was an actor, and saying they wanted to watch his work.

The following year, a drawing by one of Song’s nieces or nephews was also shared on his official social media account. Song introduced the drawing himself, and his devoted “uncle who dotes on his nieces and nephews” side once again drew attention.

As time passed, it emerged that one of his nieces or nephews was playing for an ice hockey club and that Song, a former short-track skater, often went to ice hockey rinks with them. Their special connection as an “ice family” also caught people’s attention.

Meanwhile, Song married British actress Katy Louise Saunders in 2023, and they have a son and a daughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.