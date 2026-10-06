Sung Yu Ri Really Teases Lee Hyori, Immortalizing Her “Humiliating Nostril Close-Up” with “Up-Close Coverage”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Sung Yu Ri showed off Fin.K.L’s close-knit friendship by sharing a “bizarre photo” of Lee Hyori.

On the 6th, Sung Yu Ri shared a photo she had snapped of Lee Hyori joking around, along with the caption “Up-Close Coverage,” on her social media.

In the photo, Lee Hyori pulls her hair forward to cover her face and strikes a playful pose. Only her nostrils are clearly visible through her hair, which made viewers laugh.

Sung Yu Ri didn’t stop there. She enlarged and cropped just Lee Hyori’s nostrils, creating an even more mischievous “bizarre photo.” The moment perfectly captures the special closeness and playful chemistry of the two, who have been together for so long.

Lee Hyori also kept the joking going that day, taking photos that zoomed in on the faces of Ok Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu Ri and posting them on social media. Sung Yu Ri then appeared to share her photo as “revenge” for Lee Hyori’s prank, adding to the fun.

The release of the Fin.K.L members’ playful photos has further raised fans’ expectations for the group’s full-member activities, which are reportedly set to happen for the first time in about 21 years.

Earlier, on the 21st of last month, Gemstone E&M announced, “We are preparing for Fin.K.L’s full-group activities with all four members: Lee Hyori, Ok Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu Ri.”

Fin.K.L will return to activities as a full group of four for the first time in about 21 years since the 2005 digital single album “Forever Fin.K.L.”

Despite the passage of time, Fin.K.L continues to show its lasting friendship, and fans are eagerly anticipating what the group will bring to its full-member activities after 21 years.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.