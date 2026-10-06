What happened to Hyeri? She opens up about her distress: “I feel listless because I can’t sort out my feelings; I’ve forgotten how to go about my daily life”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Girl’s Day member Hyeri left for Vancouver to sort out her feelings.

A video was recently posted on Hyeri’s YouTube channel titled “Who goes to Vancouver without a plan? Hello, I’m Nu.”

Hyeri, who traveled alone to Vancouver, Canada, said, “I wondered where I could travel quietly by myself. I wanted the weather to be nice, and I thought it would be somewhere I hadn’t shown you in my vlogs, so I chose Vancouver as my destination.”

There was a reason Hyeri had gone on a solo trip. She said, “This year, after I wrapped up Geudae-ege Deurim, which I’d been filming since last year, and held fan meetings on my Asia tour, I felt kind of empty. It was a feeling I’d never had before, but I think I’ve forgotten how to go about my daily life. I found it hard to figure out how to spend my time.” She added, “I also needed a change of scenery, and you know how spending time in a new place can make you feel things. It was a time when I needed those experiences, so rather than having something I wanted or somewhere I wanted to visit, I just came here. I couldn’t sort out these feelings, and that made me feel really listless. I came because I felt I needed to get myself in order, and I’m really enjoying it.”

Hyeri said, “What surprised me most was that yesterday, while I was riding in an Uber, not a single person was looking at their phone. I was taking in what was right in front of me as part of everyday life, and that really made an impression on me. It made me think that maybe my recent listlessness came from having too narrow a field of vision, and that I should try to look a little farther ahead.” She opened up, adding, “I think there were things I overlooked because I thought I was someone who took good care of myself. I’m trying to pay close attention to how I’m feeling and what I need.”

Hyeri also said, “I don’t think I usually know what I’m feeling or what state I’m in. I tend to think about myself only when I decide I need to check in with myself, so I think that’s both a strength and a weakness.” She added, “I think I do always notice it before it’s too late. There’s a signal that tells me it’s time to figure out how I’m doing. Around then, I do things to steady my emotions. This time, that was traveling.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.