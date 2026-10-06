Yoo Hae-jin of 'Assassin(s)' ultimately seeks police protection: “Firm action against harm and threats”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Amid controversy surrounding the film 'Assassin(s),' actor Yoo Hae-jin's representatives have ultimately requested police protection.

On the 6th, Seoul Seongbuk Police Station received a request for protection from Yoo Hae-jin's agency and is preparing protective measures. The move comes amid growing concern for his safety, with a rally recently held near his home and threatening comments directed at him appearing online. Police said they plan to respond firmly if any acts threatening Yoo Hae-jin's safety occur.

Controversy surrounding the film 'Assassin(s)' has continued recently, with some conservative and far-right groups claiming that it distorted historical facts. Some groups held a rally outside lead actor Yoo Hae-jin's home, denouncing the film's production team and cast and demanding that screenings be halted. The controversy even escalated into excessive attacks on the actor personally, with groups visiting Burger King and Kiwoom Securities, where Yoo works as an advertising model, to demand that their advertising contracts with him be canceled. On the 6th, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Commissioner Go Beom-seok commented on threats against Yoo Hae-jin and others, saying, “We will, of course, take firm action in accordance with the law against harm or threats directed at actors.”

Yoo Hae-jin's agency, VAST Entertainment, also said in an official statement on the 5th, “We view very seriously any acts involving the creation or dissemination of false information about our actors, malicious personal attacks and insults, as well as any acts that infringe on an actor's privacy, threaten their safety, or damage their reputation,” adding, “We will continue to monitor acts that infringe on our actors' rights and safety, and take necessary action on any cases that are confirmed.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.