Lee Byung-hun, prompted by wife Lee Min-jung’s remark, asks, “Should I go?”... ‘Thoughtful dad’ heads out to pick up his son

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Lee Min-jung shared a cheerful glimpse of her married life to mark her wedding anniversary.

On the 6th, a video was posted on Lee Min-jung’s YouTube channel in which she introduced five of her favorite restaurants, which she has been visiting with friends for 28 years.

As she continued dining with her friends that day, Lee Min-jung somewhat sheepishly brought up her wedding anniversary herself, saying, “It’s my wedding anniversary today.” She then toasted with her friends to celebrate and smiled.

Lee Min-jung replied, “My husband had a shoot, so we had our anniversary party the day before. We decided to go buy the gift tomorrow.” Then she suddenly looked at the camera and said, “Please get me something nice tomorrow,” prompting laughter.

Lee Min-jung continued dining with her friends. After eating for a while, she brought up her plans for the next day, saying, “If I eat just like this today and go to sleep, I think I could sleep until tomorrow morning.”

She then said, “If my husband happens to say he’ll take our son Jun Hoo before his shoot...” sounding as if she were asking Lee Byung-hun to pick up their son Jun Hoo.

Lee Min-jung laughed and said, “Then... I’ll just skip out and keep sleeping.” She added, “I casually floated it to my husband, and it seems he took the bait right away,” drawing loud laughter.

Lee Min-jung also shared the reply she received from Lee Byung-hun. “He’s like, ‘Should I go?’” she recounted. Her friend, hearing this, said, “Today’s a day you have to make a good impression, after all,” prompting another round of laughter.

The relatable married-couple chemistry between Lee Min-jung and Lee Byung-hun drew attention: even on their wedding anniversary, she casually asked her husband for a favor, and he took it in good humor.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung-hun in 2013, and they have a son and a daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.