Hwang Bo-ra breaks down in tears as husband Kim Young-hoon celebrates her birthday for the first time since she gave birth: “At some point, he stopped celebrating it”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Hwang Bo-ra was touched by the birthday surprise her husband, Kim Young-hoon, prepared for her.

On the 6th, a video titled “Hwang Bo-ra’s Birthday Party: A Chaotic Collaboration of Tears and Runny Noses from Her Flu-Stricken Son and Husband” was posted on the YouTube channel Boravariety.

Before filming, her husband Kim Young-hoon secretly called the production crew without Hwang Bo-ra knowing. He planned a surprise birthday party, saying, “Before Woo-in was born, Bora used to go all out for birthdays, but since she gave birth to him, I don’t think I’ve properly celebrated her birthday. So, even though her birthday hasn’t come yet, I thought it might be nice to surprise her today.”

Asked what kind of event he had in mind, he said, “I thought she might like it if I made a cake with Woo-in, bought party supplies, and put together a video using the photos we took.” He added, “I used to celebrate her birthday, but at some point I stopped. When she was in Arang and the Magistrate, I had a character made into a figurine, but she said, ‘Why did you do that?’ She doesn’t get moved. I guarantee she’ll say, ‘What is this?’ She won’t dislike it, but she won’t be moved.”

While Hwang Bo-ra filmed a YouTube video, unaware of the surprise, Kim Young-hoon got started on the party preparations with their son, Woo-in. But as they were making a cake together, an unexpected problem came up: Woo-in seemed to be coming down with a cold and had to go to the hospital. After a hurried trip to the hospital, Kim Young-hoon worked hard to finish preparing the event.

As soon as she got home, Hwang Bo-ra watched the video Kim Young-hoon had prepared and burst into tears. After it ended, she received a special gift: a cake made by Woo-in. Kim Young-hoon was surprised, saying, “I really thought you wouldn’t be moved,” and Hwang Bo-ra said happily, “I cried my eyes out yesterday, and I cried today too.”

But as soon as the moving event was over, Hwang Bo-ra switched into mom mode without a moment to savor it. Laughing, she said, “I’m back to reality. Forget all that emotion—Mom’s tears dried up in a flash, even though I was crying just a little while ago.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.