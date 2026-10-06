Lee Hwi-hyang’s only son looks like her beloved husband, a former gangster... “He has his father’s talent and is writing”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Actress Lee Hwi-hyang said it had been 20 years since her husband passed away and shared stories about her family.

A video titled “Actress Lee Hwi-hyang: The Final Episode (I’ll even disguise myself to enjoy my freedom!)” was released on the 6th on the YouTube channel “Song Seung-hwan’s Underful Life.”

While they were talking about Lee Hwi-hyang’s personal life that day, Song Seung-hwan said, “You were happily married, but your husband passed away a little early. So it’s already been about 20 years.”

Lee Hwi-hyang calmly replied, “My husband passed away in 2006. It’s been exactly 20 years. I have one son.”

When Song Seung-hwan asked, “After 2006, while raising your son on your own, weren’t there difficulties as a mother?” Lee Hwi-hyang gave a surprisingly composed answer.

Lee Hwi-hyang said, “Rather than finding it difficult as a mother, my son was doing very well at what he was doing,” adding, “He was already in college then.” Song Seung-hwan agreed, saying, “That’s right. You got married young.”

Lee Hwi-hyang revealed that, if anything, she was able to focus even more on her acting career at the time.

She said, “I just had to do well at acting, no matter what. I could immerse myself even more and get further into my villain role in Stairway to Heaven.”

She also shared an update about her son. Lee Hwi-hyang said, “My son is writing,” and Song Seung-hwan asked, “Did he inherit your talent?”

Lee Hwi-hyang replied, “No. My husband was exceptionally good at writing.”

When Song Seung-hwan asked, “Your husband wrote lyrics and composed music back then, so is that talent from his father’s side?” Lee Hwi-hyang said, “That’s right. The talent came from his father’s side, while his mother was more about expression...” and added, “Well, I guess he probably has it.”

Meanwhile, Lee Hwi-hyang married the late Kim Du-jo in 1982, and they have a son. The late Kim Du-jo was reportedly a former organized-crime boss in the Pohang area, and there was a 19-year age difference between them. Various rumors also surrounded their marriage at the time. Kim Du-jo reportedly left the organization after they married.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.