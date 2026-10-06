Koo Jun-yup marks late Barbie Hsu’s birthday looking gaunt... A birthday spread carefully laid despite wind and rain

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Clon’s Koo Jun-yup marked the 48th birthday of the late Barbie Hsu.

Barbie Hsu’s younger sister, Dee Hsu, posted on the 6th: “Today is our older sister’s 48th birthday. Of course, I came to celebrate her birthday. I brought her favorite champagne and cake, sat beside her, cried and laughed, shared our stories, and talked about how much we miss her. The wind and rain kept surging and then dying down; eventually, it got cold enough for all of us to freeze to death. That’s so like our sister.” She added, “By next year, I’ll be older than my sister. And I’ll have another superstar younger sister.”

The photos released alongside the post show Dee Hsu and Koo Jun-yup visiting Barbie Hsu’s gravesite to mark her birthday. Her family celebrated her 48th birthday by bringing champagne and cake that she was said to have loved in life and laying out a birthday spread. Wearing matching pink outfits with the family, Koo smiles with a gaunt appearance, adding to the poignancy.

Koo Jun-yup reunited with Barbie Hsu after 20 years, and the two married in 2022. However, Hsu suddenly died of acute pneumonia while traveling in Japan in February last year. After losing his wife just three years into their marriage, Koo has put his activities on hold and visits her grave every day, staying by her side.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.