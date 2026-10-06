Kim Min addresses 'I Live Alone' manipulation allegations, hints at another appearance: "Unexpected comments have left me feeling heavyhearted"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actor Kim Min directly addressed allegations that 'I Live Alone' had been manipulated.

Kim Min discussed allegations of manipulation that emerged after the appearance on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'I Live Alone' in a phone interview with Star Today on the 6th. "The production team also formed a new connection with me during a sensitive time and worked hard alongside me, but several unexpected stories have emerged, and in some ways, I feel heavyhearted," Kim Min said, opening up about the feelings. Kim Min was particularly upset by allegations that the home, which holds special meaning for Kim Min, had been arranged as a space for a variety show. Kim Min spoke firmly about the allegations: "I don't think there's any need to say more at length. I'd be grateful if you could look at the people and space precious to me with a little more warmth."

Kim Min cautiously hinted at an additional appearance, saying, "I think there will be opportunities to meet viewers again through 'I Live Alone' in the future."

Meanwhile, actor Kim Min made headlines after revealing an extraordinary self-sufficient lifestyle on the 2nd's broadcast of 'I Live Alone.' Living in a 90-year-old house in Dongducheon, Kim Min powered the home by personally operating a generator and repaired the cracked floor, among other things, revealing an unusual daily life that surprised even the panelists.

After the broadcast, some people alleged the show had been manipulated, saying the home looked different in road-view images taken last July than it does now. They also raised various suspicions, saying it seemed odd that Kim Min operated a generator despite there being a utility pole in front of the house.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.