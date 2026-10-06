Lee Kyung-sil says MBC president barred her from appearing: “I took six months off TV because of a line” (‘Shinyeoseong’)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Lee Kyung-sil of ‘Shinyeoseong’ shared an anecdote about being barred from appearing on TV.

On the 6th, a video titled ‘Asking 52-year-old Young-chul if he wants to get married (feat. a truly real-life situation: setting Kyung-sil up on a blind date with Young-chul)’ was posted on the YouTube series ‘Shinyeoseong.’

Kim Young-chul recalled that he was a huge fan of Lee Kyung-sil. “To tell you how much I liked you, you made your debut in 1987 after winning the Gold Prize. You were a rookie who appeared like a comet. You swept everything back then.” Kim Young-chul added, “When Kyung-sil noona did a talk show with veteran Joo Byung-jin, she had no lines. She’d sit there like a big shot. The joke was that whenever she tried to speak, someone would cut her off. It always ended with you saying, ‘What kind of utter humiliation is this?’”

Lee Kyung-sil revealed, “When Lee Kyung-kyu said, ‘I couldn’t get more than a few words in either,’ I’d say, ‘At least you managed to get a word out. I couldn’t say a single word,’ and the place would erupt in laughter. I worked hard because that was my line, but the next day, the MBC president barred me from appearing again. It was because I’d said, ‘What kind of utter humiliation is this?’ Back then, you couldn’t say things like that. So I took about six months off.”

Kim Young-chul got to meet Lee Kyung-sil, whom he had been a huge fan of, through a comedy segment. He said, “I met her after 12 years. I kept hovering around her, greeting her with, ‘Hello.’ I don’t know where she got the information, but when she couldn’t remember my name at first, she called me ‘the long-faced guy.’ One day, I brought up a professor and said I was in the hotel management department, and she asked why I was only telling her that now. She said, ‘I was nice to you for no reason. I thought you were a junior in the department.’ Rather than finding that scary, I thought that was just her being herself.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.