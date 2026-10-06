San responds coolly to ‘Milan dating rumors’: “I guess that’s what happens when you’re successful” (‘Salon Drip’)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] ATEEZ’s San spoke about how he felt about the absurd dating rumor that recently surfaced.

At the end of a video for the YouTube series ‘Salon Drip’ on the 6th, a preview was released of ATEEZ’s San and Wooyoung appearing on the show.

When San said, “I got back from Milan today,” Jang Do-yeon brought up the recent dating rumor, saying, “I saw a headline in the news saying, ‘Directly addresses dating rumors.’” San joked, “I guess that’s what happens when you make it,” and Wooyoung called him out, saying, “When he goes out, he walks around going, ‘Don’t you know me?’”

But San said, “I don’t mind when he makes fun of me like this,” and Wooyoung also boasted about their close friendship, saying, “We’ve never had a serious fight—not even once.” But when San began, “Didn’t I arrive from Milan today?”, Wooyoung said, “Stop showing off. I know you went to Dolce & Gabbana,” making everyone laugh.

Meanwhile, San was recently spotted walking on a street in Milan, Italy, with a woman, sparking dating rumors. His agency, KQ Entertainment, immediately denied the rumors, saying, “The woman in question is a representative of a local brand in Milan, and they were on their way to buy items needed for the schedule together.” The agency added, “The photos in question may make it look like they were alone together, but the uploaded video shows that a manager was also there behind the local security guards.”

San also addressed the rumors directly on a fan communication platform, saying, “There’s a dating rumor going around, but it’s not true,” and expressed his displeasure, adding, “Taking pictures secretly is wrong, and let’s not commit crimes.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.