Ivy felt intense fear after reaching her dream of Broadway... “I lost the will to live”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer and musical theater actress Ivy opened up about the intense pressure she endured before taking the stage on Broadway.

On the 6th, a video titled “Hello, I’m Ivy. I went and put my name on Broadway” was posted to Ivy’s YouTube channel.

The video showed Ivy arriving in New York City and preparing for the Broadway stage, through to her first performance.

Ivy began rehearsals the day after arriving. Carrying her performance shoes and script, she said, “I’m already nervous, wondering what it will feel like,” unable to hide her anxiety.

When Ivy visited the theater where she would perform, she expressed her overwhelming emotions, saying, “I still can’t believe it—that I’m performing here.” Even the thought of having her name displayed at the theater didn’t quite feel real to her.

But what weighed on Ivy more heavily than the excitement was fear. After beginning intensive rehearsals with the local cast and crew, she opened up: “You’re looking at a complete wreck right now,” she said. “I really have no will to live at all. I came here and realized what it means to feel like you’re banging your head against a wall.”

She went on to confess, “I’m in New York, a place everyone wants to visit, but I don’t feel happy at all. I’m so scared. So, so scared.”

She said she couldn’t even sleep properly. “When I close my eyes, it feels like my eyeballs are shaking. I can’t sleep,” Ivy said. “The script and lines keep running through my head, and I feel anxious.”

Above all, having to act in English weighed heavily on her. Saying that she was repeatedly corrected on the same pronunciation, she explained, “Just as people in our country struggle with sounds that don’t exist in our language, it’s the same with English. Even though I’ve practiced a lot, native speakers always point out the same things.”

Ivy repeated to herself, “It’s okay not to be perfect. I can’t be perfect, and it’s okay not to be perfect,” but also said, “Still, shouldn’t I strive for perfection? This isn’t an everyday conversation—the audience has to understand my lines, so it’s really difficult.”

With her first performance approaching, she didn’t even have time to worry about her appearance. Ivy said, “Since coming here, I’ve aged so much that I’ve given up on my looks. I don’t even feel like looking pretty,” and, “It’s such a hassle to put on lipstick and things like that. I have no motivation at all,” offering a glimpse of the intense preparations she had been going through.

But as her first performance drew near, fear began to give way to a new excitement. “I think once I finish my first performance today, it’ll feel like taking off some kind of armor,” Ivy said. “I don’t think I’ve ever felt this much fear, terror, and pressure among unfamiliar people in such an unfamiliar place.”

She also compared this challenge to the beginning of her career. “During rehearsal, I thought back to when I first debuted as a singer. It felt like when I debuted knowing nothing about the music industry, with just one dream,” she said. “I felt more excitement and happiness than nerves—I was incredibly thrilled. I want to find that feeling again here today.”

She expressed her particular resolve, saying, “I think of this as the start of a new journey to rediscover the excitement, joy, and happiness of being onstage—as a singer who debuted more than 20 years ago and a musical theater actress for more than 16 years.”

When Ivy finally arrived at the theater for her first day, she was moved to find flowers and balloons prepared for her. The creative team she had worked with on the Korean production of “Chicago” also congratulated her, and she repeatedly expressed her surprise and gratitude.

Ivy then took the stage and performed for the local audience, making real the Broadway challenge she had spent so long preparing for. After the performance, she struggled to find the words and expressed her overwhelming emotions, saying, “I think I really prayed.”

Ivy has joined the Broadway production of the musical “Chicago,” where she will meet New York audiences as Roxie Hart, a role she has performed for many years in Korea.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.