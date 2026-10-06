Miura Ayane, Lee Ji-hoon's wife, is 32 weeks pregnant—and that's her figure? Steps out in a 'short skirt' while heavily pregnant

[Lee Ji-hyun, Sportschosun reporter] Miura Ayane, wife of singer and actor Lee Ji-hoon, shared an update at 32 weeks into her second pregnancy.

On the 6th, Miura Ayane posted several photos on her social media, writing, "32 weeks pregnant!!!" and sharing an update as she approaches full term.

"Unlike when I was pregnant with Rui, I actually only find out exactly how many weeks along I am through checkups," Miura Ayane said, describing how her daily life has changed since becoming pregnant with her second child.

With her first child to care for while pregnant with her second, it's not easy to focus entirely on the fetus. She said, "It's not an environment where I can focus solely on the baby in my belly, but I've now started stretching and things like that to help have a successful natural birth."

She added, "Maybe because I've been managing swelling and taking my supplements consistently since the second trimester, it's not as hard as I expected, and my belly doesn't feel tight," explaining that she's having a relatively healthy time in the later stages of pregnancy.

Still, Miura Ayane said the hardest part was caring for her first daughter, Rui. She smiled and said, "The only hard thing is trying to parent in a way that keeps my firstborn happy."

The image of her young daughter worrying about her mother, whose body has grown heavy with pregnancy, was especially touching. Miura Ayane said, "I often can't do what she asks because I can't move around freely," adding, "Whenever that happens, my firstborn asks, 'Mom, are you tired?' and 'Is Mommy's Bokbok heavy?' I'm so proud of her, and I feel sorry for her."

Miura Ayane promised her daughter, "Once Mommy has Bokbok safely and recovers, let's play together again with 1,000 percent energy." She looked excited to be out at night for the first time in a while, but added, "The reality is, I head straight back as soon as my schedule ends," humorously sharing the realities of parenting.

The photos she shared also drew attention to her increasingly pronounced baby bump. Miura Ayane showed herself enjoying a relaxing moment with a bouquet in hand, wearing a white blouse paired with a short skirt.

Lee Ji-hoon and Miura Ayane, who is Japanese, married in 2021. They welcomed their first daughter, Rui, in 2024 and are now expecting their second child.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.