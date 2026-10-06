Bae Seong-jae reveals a “spit bucket” from mukbang shoot with Joo Woo-jae: “I took care of all the leftovers” (Problem Child in House)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Bae Seong-jae drew laughs by revealing that a “spit bucket” had even been prepared during a mukbang program shoot.

Bae Seong-jae and Kim Da-young appeared as guests as a married couple on KBS 2TV’s Problem Child in House, which aired on the 6th.

Bae Seong-jae shared a story about filming a mukbang program with Joo Woo-jae. After hearing it, Kim Sook remarked, “Eating with Woo-jae would put you off your food,” and Bae explained what had happened.

Bae said, “We ended up doing a mukbang together, and I found myself on a show with people I didn’t know very well. The writer came over and said, ‘Mr. Woo-jae is really going to eat in a way that puts you off your food.’ My role was to eat appetizingly.”

He added, “I saw that Mr. Woo-jae really was just picking at his food and leaving a lot behind,” and said, “Then I had to deal with all of it,” drawing laughs.

Joo Woo-jae joked, “I was preventing the other cast members from getting indigestion. I was there to put them off their food by having them look at me.”

Bae then revealed an unexpected behind-the-scenes story. He said, “They provided a separate spit bucket underneath. If we filmed two episodes in a day, we had to eat six meals.”

When Kim Sook asked, “There was a spit bucket, but you never spat anything out, right?”, Bae confidently replied, “I never spat anything out. It stayed clean,” drawing laughs once again.

Kim Jong-kook heard this and joked, “No wonder he looked bulked up every time he appeared on SBS’s Running Man,” making the entire cast burst out laughing.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.