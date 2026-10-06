Yoo Jae-suk, born in ’72, and Yoo Jae-myung, born in ’73... Yoo Yeon-seok ‘stunned’ by age twist that turns appearances upside down: just one year apart

The revelation that actor Yoo Jae-myung is one year younger than Yoo Jae-suk—and thus his “younger brother”—sent the set into fits of laughter.

On the SBS variety show Whenever Possible, which aired on the 6th, actors Yoo Jae-myung and Lee Sun-bin appeared as “gap friends” alongside hosts Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok, and the group visited Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province.

That day, Yoo Jae-suk looked at Yoo Jae-myung and asked, “You’re younger than me?” He seemed unable to believe it. Yoo Yeon-seok, listening nearby, also looked astonished, drawing laughter.

It turned out Yoo Jae-myung was born in 1973, making him one year younger than Yoo Jae-suk, who was born in 1972. The contrast between Yoo Jae-myung’s image—he has mostly played weighty, charismatic roles—and his actual age surprised the cast.

The two also discovered an unexpected connection. Yoo Jae-myung asked Yoo Jae-suk, “Hyung, are you perhaps from the Gangneung Yoo clan?” Yoo Jae-suk replied, “That’s right. I’m from the Myogeumdo Yoo clan.” When it was confirmed that they were both from the Gangneung Yoo clan, their unexpected connection came to light.

Yoo Jae-suk’s reaction to suddenly becoming the “older brother” was especially amusing. Looking at Yoo Jae-myung, he said, “Oh, and now I have a younger brother, too...” and struggled to continue. Yoo Jae-myung firmly reiterated, “It may feel awkward, but I’m your younger brother,” sending the set into laughter.

As it emerged one after another that Yoo Jae-myung was a year younger than Yoo Jae-suk and that they belonged to the same Gangneung Yoo clan, an unexpected “older brother-younger brother” chemistry took shape from their very first meeting.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.