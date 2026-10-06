“I shouldn’t be doing this...” Bae Seong-jae kept looking at selfies of Kim Da-young, 14 years his junior — a heart-fluttering love story (Problem Child in House)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Bae Seong-jae and Kim Da-young drew attention after sharing the love story of how they bridged their 14-year age gap.

Bae Seong-jae and Kim Da-young appeared as guests on KBS 2TV’s Problem Child in House, which aired on the 6th.

Bae Seong-jae, born in 1978, and Kim Da-young, born in 1992, are a married couple with a 14-year age gap. On the show, they candidly discussed everything from their generational differences to how they first met and what led them to start dating.

Kim Da-young said she usually doesn’t feel much of a generational gap with Bae Seong-jae. “I don’t notice it in everyday life. He’s trendy because he hosts a radio show, but when we talk about the old days, he’ll say, ‘I learned a song about the Korean War in elementary school,’” she said, drawing laughs.

Their age difference was so large that it felt like the gap between a teacher and a student. Kim Da-young revealed, “I knew the director of an announcer academy, who was a friend of my husband,” drawing more laughter.

The director of an announcer academy also played a part in their first meeting. Kim Da-young recalled, “I went to tell the director I’d passed, and was introduced to my husband. Our first conversation was over the phone, when I said, ‘Please buy me a meal sometime.’”

But they didn’t become close right away. Kim Da-young explained, “It felt a little awkward to contact him right away. About six months later, I sent him year-end greetings. Then we met two days after that.”

Asked, “Did you have feelings for him from the start?” she honestly replied, “I was a fan.” She added, “Even when we were secretly dating, there was never a time when Bae Seong-jae didn’t come up,” referring to what she called the “Bae Seong-jae myth.”

Kim Da-young drew laughs when she confessed, “Whenever my husband came up in conversation, it was hard to keep my expression under control.”

Bae Seong-jae also recalled that time. “I thought we’d just wrap things up after the meal, but Kim Da-young said, ‘Let’s have a drink next time,’” he said.

But Kim Da-young clarified, “That’s not what I meant. Since we’d had lunch, I said, ‘I think dinner next time would be nice too.’” Bae Seong-jae took it to mean, “You want to have a drink with me?”—and, as the story goes, a curious tension arose between them.

Bae Seong-jae said he hadn’t immediately developed romantic feelings for her at the time. “I kept thinking I shouldn’t, but I found myself continuing to look at the selfie she’d taken,” he confessed, bringing a flutter to viewers’ hearts.

Kim Da-young also confessed, “It was hard to think of a ‘legendary senior’ as a man, rather than just as someone older.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.