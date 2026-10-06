Bae Seong-jae goes this far for his wife, 14 years his junior ♥—imitates a dog with a “Woof!” and sparks laughter (Problem Child in House)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Bae Seong-jae elicited laughter by answering his wife Kim Da-young’s affectionate nickname for him with an actual dog sound.

Bae Seong-jae and Kim Da-young appeared as guests on KBS 2TV’s “Problem Child in House,” which aired on the 6th.

When the conversation turned to “nicknames they came up with after they started dating,” Kim Da-young said she called Bae Seong-jae “puppy.”

Kim Da-young explained, “I called my husband ‘puppy.’ It was like when a grandmother sees a really cute baby and says, ‘Oh, our little puppy.’ Not a tiny puppy—you know how there are country dogs? My husband is very affectionate.”

Bae Seong-jae said of the nickname he used for her, “I kept it simple and called her ‘baby.’”

But Joo Woo-jae, hearing this, pointed out, “That’s not simple,” and Hong Jin-kyung also reacted, “That’s so cheesy I could die,” making everyone laugh.

Kim Da-young confessed, “I’d never heard the word ‘baby’ before, either. I’m not exactly at an age where people call me ‘baby’...” But she added, “Since he’s 14 years older and that’s quite an age gap, I found myself thinking, ‘I guess it’s okay to hear it from him.’”

Then, when the question came up about how Bae Seong-jae reacts when she calls him “puppy,” his answer was unexpected.

Bae Seong-jae said, “I go ‘Woof,’” then actually barked like a dog, surprising everyone.

When the cast were startled, Bae Seong-jae explained, “I only do it sometimes,” but couldn’t escape teasing from the younger castmates, making everyone laugh.

Meanwhile, Bae Seong-jae and Kim Da-young overcame their 14-year age gap and married in May 2025 after dating for about two years. Kim Da-young is currently pregnant and is due to give birth this coming December.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.