Kim Young-chul broke up as soon as his first relationship went public: “The media coverage was a burden; the other person had already moved on” (“New Woman”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Kim Young-chul of “New Woman” opened up about his last relationship.

On the 6th, a video was posted on the YouTube channel “New Woman” titled “Asking 52-Year-Old Young-chul If He Wants to Get Married (feat. A Truly Real-Life Situation: Kyung-sil Sets Young-chul Up on a Blind Date).”

Lee Sun-min asked Kim Young-chul what he thought about marriage, saying, “Listening to you, I got the sense that you might need a family.” Lee Kyung-sil said, “Young-chul has high standards,” and Kim Young-chul replied, “I’ve missed my chance once, too, and I really like being around people. When I spend every day doing radio, TV, YouTube, and going to appointments, I make sure not to make plans on Sundays, at least. I realized I had to spend time on my own.”

Kim Young-chul went on to talk about his last relationship: “My last relationship was 12 years ago. We dated for about nine months. The person wasn’t a celebrity. It was reported in the media. Once it became a news story, the other person felt really burdened. A top star made headlines on January 1. Then my story broke on January 2, but it wasn’t as if I’d made it into the ranks of stars or anything.”

Lee Kyung-sil asked, “When they felt burdened, did you just let them go? Didn’t you try to hold on?” Kim Young-chul confessed, “I was hurt in my own way. I tried to comfort them, but they’d already moved on.”

Lee Kyung-sil then suggested a blind date, saying, “As I mentioned last time, there’s a younger friend I really want to introduce you to. Of course, I haven’t asked that friend what they think of Young-chul.” Nervous, Kim Young-chul shared how he felt: “I’ve been hurt by blind dates. Someone like you says they’ll set me up, then asks the other person later, and they say they’re uncomfortable because I’m a celebrity. Once they find out, they say they feel too uncomfortable and don’t show up, so I’ve gotten tired of blind dates too.”

In response, Lee Kyung-sil immediately called an acquaintance and set about arranging the blind date. But the acquaintance said they had a boyfriend, and Lee Kyung-sil sincerely regretted it, saying, “I should have hurried a little.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.