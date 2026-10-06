Swings vomits while taking 12.5 mg of Mounjaro: “I thought, ‘Yeah, right,’ and ate 10 burgers”

[Lee Ji-hyun, reporter for Sportschosun] Rapper Swings displayed a remarkable appetite even while taking Mounjaro, an obesity treatment drug.

On the 6th, Swings shared on social media how much he had eaten, along with advice he had received from medical staff after recently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

He said, “A little while ago, while I was getting some kind of treatment at the hospital, they advised me, ‘You might throw up while eating something, so eat just a little.’ I thought, ‘Yeah, right,’ and ate a ton.”

Swings then said he is currently taking a 12.5 mg dose of Mounjaro and admitted that he had actually experienced vomiting, saying, “But, would you believe it? I really did throw up.”

There was a twist, though. Swings added, “Wow, but do you know why? I ate 10 burgers,” to everyone’s surprise. Despite being advised by medical staff to cut back on how much he ate, he had eaten a whopping 10 burgers.

Swings has recently been regularly sharing his weight-loss journey with Mounjaro. This past June, he revealed that he had received his first prescription, saying, “I got Mounjaro today because I want to stop blaming the world.” At the time, he also drew attention by saying, “I ate just like I normally do,” and that he planned to eat four Big Macs.

He then increased the dosage in stages. In July, he revealed that he had been prescribed 10 mg, saying, “Even taking 7.5 mg did absolutely nothing,” and showed his strong determination to lose weight, saying, “If even this fails, I’ll get stomach-reduction surgery.”

In August, he also said that Mounjaro wasn’t helping at all and that he had gone back to eating beef, brown rice, broccoli, and other foods. But in September, alongside a photo of the 12.5 mg product, he posted, “Let’s see if I can still lose weight like this,” indicating that he was continuing with the high-dose treatment.

He recently also shared his actual weight-loss results. On the YouTube channel “Hongssun TV,” run by couple Hong Hyun-hee and Yeon Jeseung, in a video released on the 3rd, Swings said, “It’s had some effect, and I’ve still lost about 6 kg over two and a half months,” adding, “I lost a lot only in the first week, and haven’t been losing much since.”

Swings, who once revealed that his weight had climbed to 100 kg, has embarked on a diet combining Mounjaro treatment with dietary changes. This time, he said he ate 10 burgers and then vomited while taking 12.5 mg, once again showing his remarkable appetite.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.