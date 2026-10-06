Bae Seong-jae really married well... His wife, 14 years his junior, helped him lose 7 kg with her ‘supportive meal plan’ (Problem Child in House)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Kim Da-young revealed her ‘queen of wifely support’ side, personally planning and managing a week’s worth of meals for her husband, Bae Seong-jae.

Bae Seong-jae and Kim Da-young appeared as guests on KBS 2TV’s Problem Child in House, which aired on the 6th.

That day, Kim Sook brought up the couple’s married life and asked, “You two look so happy together. I saw a video of you living together, and Kim Da-young is the queen of wifely support. Bae Seong-jae said he’d lost weight—is Kim Da-young planning his meals and managing his diet so carefully?”

Kim Da-young caught people’s attention when she revealed, “My hobby is planning meals.”

She went on to explain, “My husband needs to eat a lot of protein, so I plan and prepare meals that rotate beef, pork, chicken and tofu without repeating them. I prepare a week’s worth of meals.”

She did more than simply plan the meals. Kim Da-young revealed, “I check my husband’s schedule to see when he’ll eat at home, plan all the meals for the week, and make them as planned.”

Kim Da-young showed off her exceptional cooking skills and made sure to take care of Bae Seong-jae’s meals. In fact, Bae reportedly lost 7 kg after they got married thanks to Kim Da-young’s efforts.

Bae Seong-jae drew laughs when he said, “I realized that I was actually eating three meals a day. There’s even a term for that, ‘samshiki,’ isn’t there? I only recently realized I’d been living as a guy who eats all three meals at home.”

When Hong Jin-kyung asked, “Don’t you sometimes want to eat out?”, Kim Da-young replied, “I guess I’m getting a bit obsessive about it now, too. My husband doesn’t exercise, so if he eats out on top of that, he’ll gain weight, won’t he? Home-cooked meals are definitely healthier than eating out.”

Kim Sook brought the house down when she said, “Judging by the meal plan alone, her husband would have to be Kim Jong-kook.”

Bae Seong-jae continued to sing his wife’s praises for her thoughtfulness. He revealed, “When I travel out of town for work, she packs me lunch for two meals,” making the other cast members envious.

When Song Eun-i asked, “Do you eat only that? Do you eat other things, too?”, Bae Seong-jae hesitated for a moment, then admitted, “I eat a little of other things, too,” drawing more laughter.

Meanwhile, Bae Seong-jae and Kim Da-young overcame their 14-year age gap and got married in May 2025 after dating for about two years. Kim Da-young is currently pregnant and is expecting to give birth this December.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.