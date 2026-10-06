Yoon Nam-no Said He Couldn't Give the Wedding Gift Money at Park Eun-young's Wedding—Then Ate Three Steaks and Left, She Reveals

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Chef Park Eun-young shared behind-the-scenes details of her wedding.

On the 6th, a video titled “What Happens When Two Chefs Go to Gangwon-do... Park Eun-young and Jung Ho-young's Food Crawl Through Taebaek and Samcheok” was posted on the YouTube channel “Bap Eun-young.”

While talking about Kwon Seong-jun, Park Eun-young revealed, “He didn’t come to my wedding.” Jung Ho-young apologized, saying, “I didn’t go either. I was in Taiwan then (I had a schedule there).” Park said, “You gave so generously, Chef, so I really appreciated the gesture.” Jung joked, “That might be even better. Then you don’t have to pay for the meal, right?” Park then complained, “Yoon Nam-no came, ate three steaks, and left,” prompting laughter.

Park continued, “MC Ahn Jung-hwan couldn’t make it, but he gave a very generous amount. Ever since, whenever I see Mr. Ahn Jung-hwan, I immediately...” She expressed her gratitude with a 90-degree bow. Jung said, “All you have to do is say thank you, but there are people who don’t even do that. I think it’s important to greet each other.”

A member of the production staff asked, “Is Chef Eun-young good at greeting people?” Jung replied, “Eun-young is good at it. She’ll jump up and greet people even when she’s lying down. She brings a blanket into the waiting room, but she’ll kick it off and jump up.”

Meanwhile, Chinese cuisine chef Park Eun-young married a plastic surgeon last May. Last August, Yoon Nam-no invited her onto his YouTube channel and belatedly gave her an envelope of cash. “I feel so bad. I didn’t give this to you,” he said, adding, “At the wedding, I wrote my name on the envelope but couldn’t give you the wedding gift money. I was really broke then. I had only 80,000 won in my bank account because I was opening a restaurant.” He explained why he hadn’t been able to give her a wedding gift.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.